GTA 6 disc versions seemingly confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

With GTA 6 confirmed to release in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans were wondering if Rockstar Games would go full digital. However, the recent statements by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games), have seemingly confirmed that the upcoming title might get a disk version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In his interview with IGN, Zelnick said that he believes in the longevity of the physical media and that it still holds a large share of the market. Fans have taken this as a hint that GTA 6 will get a disk release alongside the digital one. He further said that:

"There will almost certainly be a physical market that extends for quite a long time."

Since most other Grand Theft Auto as well as other Rockstar Games titles have had both versions, it is fair to believe that the upcoming title will follow the trend.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 will most likely have a disk release as well

With the sudden acceleration in the trend to go fully digital, manys were worried that Rockstar Games might follow suit. However, Strauss Zelnick's words hint that GTA 6 won't go digital-only when it eventually rolls out.

Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the upcoming title would roll out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, fans were debating if the studio would do a disk release alongside the normal digital one. This is mainly because the physical release requires extra work and costs that most companies like to cut.

However, all the things hint that GTA 6 will have both versions. To make things better, if the CEO of the publishing company believes in the importance of physical media, then it is the biggest approval and assurance that fans can expect or need.

Now, the next big thing that most players are waiting to see is if Rockstar Games will bring back the physical maps they used to offer with the disk version of their older games. This would be a delightful surprise for everyone who has been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 for a long time.

On top of this news, a PS5 control layout for GTA 6 seems to have attracted the attention of the fans, as most of them claim it to look quite authentic. This has once again got the community talking because there were already rumors that the developers are using PlayStation 5 as the base for testing out the game.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker has come up with a new request for the studio and is now asking them to give him a role in the game.

