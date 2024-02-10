GTA 6 won't go digital-only, as hinted by the Take-Two Interactive

Ever since Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would roll out in 2025, there has been a discussion going on in the community. Fans have wondered if the studio would do a digital-only release of the title like other video game developers have recently done.

However, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, hinted that this might not be the case for Grand Theft Auto 6. In an interview with IGN, he said he still believes in the longevity of physical media even though digital distribution will take most of the market share.

This is a huge relief for some players who'd like to get the physical copy of GTA 6 when it rolls out.

Fans can look forward to physical copies of GTA 6 along with digital ones

GTA 6 is one of the highly-anticipated titles, and fans would love to obtain a physical copy of the game. Take-Two Interactive's CEO also has confidence in physical media's longevity, even if digital distribution has taken most of the market share.

In his interview with IGN, he said:

"I think I said, I think 10 years ago, I was asked what will be the market share of digital distribution in 10 years and I said, most of it. But there will almost certainly be a physical market that extends for quite a long time."

This could hint that GTA 6 will not go digital-only, similar to its predecessors. After all, Grand Theft Auto 5 made great sales in digital and physical copies. There are iconic images of fans lining up outside shops at midnight to get their copy of the game.

Fans have also shared their reaction to this news, and here are some of them:

The recent Take-Two Interactive Q3 2024 report has also shown that Grand Theft Auto 5 has broken sales records by selling more than 195 million copies. Since the game rolled out in digital as well as physical versions, it only goes to show that the disks sell too, and there's no need to restrict GTA 6's release to digital distribution.

Since the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company believes in the importance of physical media, fans can hope to see the game's disk version when it rolls out. Take-Two has also filed for the trademark for merchandise items, further cementing the idea that GTA 6 might not be a digital-only release.

There used to be times when studios put a lot of effort into creating covers for the DVD copies of titles and offered other goodies like the game's map or some other merchandise for purchasing the physical copy. Fans want Rockstar Games to bring back the physical copies of the map and other goodies they used to offer back in the day with the disks.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker is now requesting Rockstar Games to give him a role in the upcoming title, and he won't sue. There has been no statement from the studio at the moment.

