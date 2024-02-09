5 things learned from GTA 6 publisher's Q3 2024 report

GTA 6's publisher, Take-Two Interactive, recently published their Q3 2024 earning report that revealed quite a few things. While fans were looking for more information about the upcoming title, the report shared some staggering details about the current titles and the Grand Theft Auto series. These numbers have come as a pleasant surprise to the fans of the franchise.

While the report is a lengthy one, this article will focus on the five main things learned from the recent Take-Two Interactive Q3 2024 report.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Five things GTA 6's publisher revealed in the Q3 2024 financial report

1) Grand Theft Auto 5 has made record sales

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 5 is Rockstar Games' one of the most successful titles and the Take-Two Interactive Q3 2024 financial report revealed that GTA 5 has sold 195 million copies to this date. This is a huge number and has firmly proven the popularity of the current title. On top of that, the game is also available on three generations of consoles.

This is yet another achievement that not many video games have achieved. Rockstar Games has been working to enhance and polish the game on all the consoles, and the main focus has been on the current-gen. The last DLC update for the multiplayer mode made significant changes to prove the point.

2) GTA 5 reached $1 Billion in sales

Take-Two Interactive's report about. (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 5 has reached yet another milestone that is nigh impossible for most video games and other forms of entertainment. The game has made Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive $1 Billion in retail sales. This is a massive number, and while the single-player mode did play its part, the popularity has continued to soar mainly due to Grand Theft Auto Online.

They have also made Grand Theft Auto 5 the best-selling title in the past 10 years in America. The online multiplayer mode continues to generate a good amount of revenue for the company thanks to the GTA Online weekly update and several other lucrative events they hold.

3) GTA 6 trailer breaking records on YouTube and its release year

The Q3 2024 report also shared some insight about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 and how the first trailer broke YouTube's record for the most-watched non-music video by gaining around 93 million views in 24 hours.

They also mentioned that the game is set to release in 2025 but did not share a confirmed release date, much to the disappointment of the fans. However, they did say during the meeting that they will announce a GTA 6 release date once the game is complete and fully optimized.

4) The Grand Theft Auto franchise has made successful sales

Expand Tweet

Having sold over a record-breaking 420 million copies, the GTA series has established itself as one of the most popular franchises under Take-Two Interactive as per the Q3 2024 report. This has given fans hope that the upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6, will be even more successful simply because it has been under development for quite some time.

While the overall sales soared mainly because of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer, the previous titles also played their part. San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4 have equally impressive stats for their time and made good profits for the company.

5) GTA 6 might get a late-2025 release

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, The Take-Two Interactive Q3 2024 report did not reveal a confirmed release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. It simply mentioned that the game is set to roll out in the Calendar 2025 period. On top of that, the executives also mentioned during the meeting that the game will not be released until it is completely prepared.

This has made the community come up with new GTA 6 release date predictions, and most of them are sure that Rockstar Games and the publisher will push it back to late 2025. However, since it said Calendar 2025, everyone is hoping to see the game roll out next year, albeit late.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you believe Rockstar Games might push GTA 6's release date to 2026? Yes, it is possible I don't think they will 0 votes