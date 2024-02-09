GTA series hits record sales of 420+ million units so far

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has achieved another massive feat in terms of sales. Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) revealed in its latest earnings call that the franchise has collectively sold over a whopping 420 million units to date. Grand Theft Auto 5, a 2013 release, is a big reason behind this milestone, as it is the highest-selling game in the series.

With the amount of excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6, the sales record is expected to go much higher in the future. Fans were expecting information on the game's second trailer to be revealed during the earnings call, but no such announcements were made.

GTA series new sales record revealed at Take-Two Interactive earnings call

Expand Tweet

Take-Two Interactive held its first earnings call of the year on February 9, 2024, and announced that the GTA series has sold over 420 million copies to date. The franchise crossed the 400 million mark last year, with 410+ million units being sold as of the November 2023 earnings call.

This significant increase in just a few months is testimony to Grand Theft Auto's popularity within the gaming community. The series began in 1997, with some of its best installments released in the 2000s. However, its 2013 entry has emerged as the highest-selling title in the franchise.

In its latest earnings call, Take-Two announced that GTA 5 alone has sold over 195 million copies.

Expand Tweet

The game's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, is a big reason for the record sales. Rockstar Games has been releasing fresh content for it through DLCs in the last 10 years and even drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday.

In its earnings call, Take-Two also remarked on Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer getting 93 million views in 24 hours and breaking YouTube's record for a non-music launch.

Rockstar's parent company addresses Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer launch (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

As mentioned earlier, fans expected announcements about GTA 6 trailer 2's launch window and an exact release date for the sequel, but no such information was revealed.

All that is currently known is that the highly anticipated game will come out at some point in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It will feature a female protagonist named Lucia and might also have a second playable lead character, reportedly named Jason.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played all games in the GTA series? Yes No 0 votes