Top 3 GTA 6 release date predictions so far

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated titles Rockstar Games has ever developed, and fans can't wait to get their hands on it. While the studio has announced that the title will be rolled out in 2025, it has not offered a specific date. This is mostly because the developers don't want to restrict themselves by providing an exact date in the game's very first trailer. That said, fans have come up with several predictions about when the title might be released.

While some of these have no credibility and nothing to bolster them, a couple of them seem convincing. Fans have been actively dissecting the first GTA 6 trailer and trying to look for hidden messages that might point to a release date for the title. This article will discuss the three Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date predictions that have the potential to turn out to be true.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and is based on rumors as well as the writer's opinion. Readers are advised to take the information provided below with a grain of salt.

3 GTA 6 release date predictions that look promising

1) February 14, 2025 (The most probable)

The first GTA 6 trailer was amazing and blew fans away. To make things even better, it managed to shatter several records, setting high expectations for the title. Sk8d3r on Reddit has dissected the 1:30-minute-long video and has concluded that the game might be rolled out on February 14, 2025.

The theory behind this prediction is very interesting. First, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has mentioned its expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025 (lasts from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), and that suggests GTA 6 might be released in this timeframe.

On top of that, the trailer also hinted at the game's plot, suggesting it will revolve around love and trust. Fans have also been speculating that the title's narrative might be based on the infamous Bonnie and Clyde criminal couple. If this is true, then releasing the game on Valentine's Day would make sense.

2) Mid 2025 (July-August) (The second most probable)

Expand Tweet

While fans are wondering about the various sports activities they might get in GTA 6, X user @JasonfromGTAVI has a prediction for the game's possible release date. According to this individual, Take-Two Interactive is planning to launch another game called Judas around March 2025.

This is an experience is being developed under Ken Levine, the creator behind the famous BioShock series. As such, fans have a lot of expectations from the game.

While Rockstar has not offered a specific release date for Grand Theft Auto 5, Take-Two has mentioned that it wants to get this title out before March 2025 in a statement to IGN. However, it won't make sense for the publisher to roll out two important titles with little time between them.

Since GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated titles, it would affect Judas' sales leading to a possible loss for the company. So, it would be more effective to release the Grand Theft Auto title around mid-2025 to avoid such a situation. Rockstar might offer more insight regarding when the next installment is coming out in the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2.

3) Late 2025 (Christmas holidays) (Might happen but nobody wants that)

The Holiday season is one of the most popular periods for video game studios to release their products. Rockstar Games has released a couple of titles around that time, which has led several fans to believe that it might set Grand Theft Auto 6's release date for late 2025.

While Take-Two's financial call does imply that the company would like to make a huge profit during the early months of the next year, unforeseen circumstances can delay this title's release. As such, Take-Two might want to play it safe by launching it in late 2025.

Moreover, targeting the holiday season would also give the studio plenty of time to polish the game and add all the features that fans have been requesting to see in GTA 6. However, people don't want the title to come out so late in the year for obvious reasons. Everybody seeks to play the next title in the series as soon as they can.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will be able to finish the game early and release it as soon as possible. In the meantime, all players can do is wait patiently for more information.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6 might come out? Early 2025 (Jan-March) Mid 2025 (July-September) 0 votes