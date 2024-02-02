5 different sports activities GTA 6 should introduce to the series

While GTA 6 has been under development for quite some time, there are certain things that fans want Rockstar Games to implement in the highly-anticipated title. One of the most-requested features is the addition of various sports activities that players can participate in.

Almost every Grand Theft Auto title has some sort of sport that players can enjoy. This includes outdoor sports like tennis and basketball and is actually quite fun if done right. It also serves as a nice distraction from the missions and other hassles of the game. However, there are certain sports that Rockstar Games has yet to introduce in the series.

This article will list five such sports activities that have never been in the series but should be a part of GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 new sports players would like to enjoy in GTA 6

1) Archery

Archery is an amazing sport that takes one of the deadliest weapons from traditional warfare and allows you to have fun with it. While there is no shortage of powerful guns in Grand Theft Auto titles, it would be amazing if Rockstar Games added a proper archery activity in the upcoming title.

Having a different method of fighting would also make combat quite fresh in GTA 6, as guns have always been the primary source of destruction in the series. If added, Archery could be a solo activity as well as a multiplayer sport when the developers roll out the game's online mode.

2) Horse racing

Horse Racing is another exciting sports activity that Rockstar Games could introduce to the series with GTA 6. While players can bet on the races in Grand Theft Auto Online, there is no proper way to participate in it. So, it would be amazing to finally have the opportunity to ride a horse on the track.

Since Rockstar Games already has experience with horses thanks to Red Dead Redemption 2, it could be one of the features that carries forward from the game to GTA 6. Fans have also been wondering if the developers would add horses as a means of transport alongside cars and other vehicles.

3) Chess

Rockstar Games should add chess as a sports activity in the upcoming title to allow players to exercise their brains alongside their brawns. It'd be both hilarious and amazing if the GTA 6 trailer 2 showed two characters engrossed in an intense match with chaos all around them.

Fans have always wanted Rockstar Games to add this activity to GTA Online. While there is a weird chess board with huge pieces in a strange location, it does not satisfy the maestros. It would be great if the developers added random chess boards around the map and allowed players to interact with them. It would also work as a good pass time in the multiplayer mode.

4) Relay Race

Now, while GTA Online does have a relay race, it's done with cars and around the streets. It'd be amazing if Grand Theft Auto 6 introduced a full-fledged stadium with specific places for Olympic events like 100-meter sprinting and relay races. This would be a breath of fresh air from all the vehicle races that the previous titles had.

This, however, would work best in the online multiplayer mode where players need to form teams with their friends or other random participants. Since Relay Races is focused on teamwork, it will be interesting to see how each team forms strategies and places their members.

5) Ice Hockey

Ice Hockey is an intense sport that should be added to GTA 6 alongside other activities and side missions that fans want to see in the upcoming title. Not only is it a popular activity in several parts of the world, but it also has the potential to fit in with the general atmosphere of Grand Theft Auto games, where violence can erupt out of nowhere.

This sport needs strength, speed, agility, teamwork, and strategies. These are some of the reasons why it'd be great if Rockstar Games added it to the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. It could be played solo (with NPC teammates and opponents) and with other players.

