5 Red Dead Redemption 2 features that could make their way to GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and fans have a lot of expectations from the title. This is mainly because it has been under development for a significant period. Everyone wants it to have superior graphics and features compared to its predecessors. However, there is another Rockstar title that had blown away the fans with its fantastic details and designs at launch - Red Dead Redemption 2.

While RDR 2 was released in 2018, it has significantly advanced features absent from GTA 5 and its online multiplayer counterpart. This is a big reason why the community wants the developers to adopt some of these features and gameplay mechanics to the upcoming title.

This article lists five RDR2 features that could possibly make their way to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Weather conditions and four more Red Dead Redemption 2 features that could possibly be in GTA 6

1) A variety of weather conditions

While the Grand Theft Auto series has several weather conditions that can suddenly change, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes things up a notch. It has a huge variety of weather systems that also affect the gameplay to some degree.

Since GTA 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, which is inspired by real-life Miami, it'd be great to see a lot of weather conditions from sunny afternoons to stormy nights. These will look even better with the real-time ray tracing that Rockstar should implement in the game.

2) Better gore and damage

While Grand Theft Auto games are all about senseless violence, the gore system in these titles has never been too refined. While one could witness a fountain of blood spurting out of a decapitated NPC in GTA Vice City, having more realistic damage in the upcoming title would be great.

Red Dead Redemption 2 does it a lot better where the damage to body parts and the ragdoll mechanics are handled properly. This allows the game to feel realistic and immersive. Hopefully, Rockstar will decide to enhance this feature further in GTA 6.

3) Realistic sky and clouds

The quality of clouds and the lighting of the sky make a lot of difference in video games. While GTA 5 does improve them more than earlier titles, the volumetric clouds in Red Dead Redemption 2 are on another level.

However, it is not just restricted to how they look but also how they interact with the current weather system. For example, clouds generally float away during windy situations. RDR 2 followed this physics in the game, making it quite realistic. GTA 6 should implement this feature to make the title more immersive for the players.

4) The water physics

Another environmental aspect that allows a video game to look realistic is the water. While the sea in Grand Theft Auto 5 was a huge improvement from the previous titles, it still left a lot to be desired.

On the other hand, RDR 2 has way better water physics and a variety of water bodies (lakes, puddles, and seas) that look and interact differently with the character models. It is quite pleasing to see the waves splashing Arthur's legs as he walks on the beach or steps into a pond.

5) Better NPCs

Apart from the supporting characters, most other NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5 have no special dialog or a way for the protagonists to interact with them. This makes them dull and uninteresting, leading to players using them as target practice.

However, RDR 2 put a lot of work into how the NPCs interacted with players. It also had different outcomes for the conversation depending on whether the character decided to be polite or hostile towards them.

This makes the game feel realistic, lively, and dynamic. Since GTA 6 is supposed to be quite advanced, it'd be disappointing if Rockstar does not rework the NPC AI in the game.

These are some features and gameplay mechanics that should carry on to the upcoming title from RDR 2. However, if the GTA 6 leaks are true, then Rockstar is already working hard to make the next title a masterpiece in all aspects.

Poll : Do you believe these RDR 2 features will make GTA 6 an even better game? Yes, they certainly will Nah, GTA 6 doesn't need them 0 votes