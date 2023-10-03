The GTA titles have an abundance of characters that play crucial roles in their respective games. While it is unconfirmed, there are at least 100 fictional characters in the entire series. Rockstar Games also included several supporting characters that help the protagonists throughout their missions.

These supporting characters are unsung heroes that keep the playing experience enjoyable.

However, most of the popular ones never returned to other games in the series. This article lists the top five supporting characters in the GTA franchise that Rockstar Games should bring back in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 supporting characters that should be reintroduced in the GTA series

5) Wade Hebert

Wade is one of the most adorable supporting characters in GTA 5 who is very loyal to Trevor Philips. He helped the protagonist find Michael De Santa and also went on several missions with him. Although Wade is a cowardly character, he shows his usefulness in many situations.

Wade is a member of the Fooliangz group, which was added to Grand Theft Auto Online in December 2022. There is a high chance that the group will return in the upcoming game. Therefore, the studio should bring back Wade with the Fooliganz.

4) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar Vialpando was an ally of Carl “CJ” Johnson in GTA San Andreas. He helped the protagonists on many occasions including identifying the actual killers of CJ’s mother.

When the protagonist was forced to stay out of Los Santos, Cesar offered CJ a garage as a shelter and a business.

Cesar stood by CJ’s side till the end of the game’s storyline. He is one of the most popular GTA characters, who, despite not being a protagonist, is loved by many, and surely deserves a comeback. However, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar introduces a 3D Universe character in the modern era.

3) Little Jacob

Little Jacob was a prominent character in Grand Theft Auto 4 and a close friend of Niko Bellic. While he was already very helpful during combat situations in the game, he was also an arms dealer who could provide you with various weapons when requested.

Rockstar Games did not bring back the character in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, many veteran fans want him to be a part of the upcoming game after the GTA 6 release date announcement. Little Jacob could be an arms dealer in Vice City as well where he could represent the Yardies gang.

2) Pavel

Pavel is one of the most popular characters in GTA Online. He is the caretaker of the Kosatka submarine and also helps players with the Cayo Perico Heist. He is known for his humor and useful tips during important missions. The Eastern European character has many fans who want him back in the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar Games should consider bringing him back with action-packed missions like the one in the current multiplayer game. Pavel's inclusion will surely make the upcoming gameplay more interesting.

1) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is one of the most fun characters to hang out with in GTA 5 and his presence in Grand Theft Auto Online is also a cherry on top. Rockstar Games should also bring him back in the upcoming game with more hilarious dialogs and missions.

He is still active in the multiplayer game and there are many loose ends which can be used to introduce him in Grand Theft Auto 6. He is an ally of all three protagonists in the current game and also helps them to accomplish missions. Rockstar should bring him back as a mentor for the upcoming protagonists.

