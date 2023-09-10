5 GTA characters that will always be remembered, ranked

Despite being fictional, the GTA franchise characters have a deep impact on their fans’ minds, and many still adore them after years. Rockstar Games created hundreds of characters to date, a few of which became pop culture icons. They are also recognized by gamers outside the player base. The popularity of a certain character is subjective. However, there are some roles that hold a special place in the fandom.

This article lists and ranks five characters from the GTA franchise that have left a permanent mark on their fans.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 unforgettable characters in the GTA franchise

5) Pavel

Pavel, who debuted with The Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020, is one of the newest characters in the GTA franchise. He is a submarine engineer who helps players in the Cayo Perico Heist and related missions. While his functions are mostly similar to Lester Crest, fans love Pavel more than the latter.

This character takes less commission for missions and also provides useful tips during the gameplay. He is also a comic character who cracks hilarious jokes in between. Fans love him for his friendly behavior and for being less annoying than other mission providers in the multiplayer game.

4) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most popular mafia bosses of the GTA franchise who is still rumored to rule the 3D Universe Vice City. Rockstar Games first introduced him as a hired gun who later went on to become the kingpin of the entire city. Tommy’s life story inspires the hustlers as it is full of struggles and betrayals.

This character was also the first protagonist who could talk and share his feelings promptly, which made veteran fans connect more with him. Since the upcoming GTA game is taking place in a modern Vice City, fans are eagerly waiting to see Tommy Vercetti-related references in the game.

3) Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips is associated with terror. He is one of the most terrifying characters in the entire franchise. Many fans consider Trevor to be more terrifying than the aliens, ghosts, and villains in the series. The popular GTA 5 character has a dedicated fanbase that loves him for his fierce behavior, entrepreneurial skills, and, of course, madness.

Interestingly, Trevor Philips is also described as an average player who loves to create havoc in the game. He has witty dialogs and risky gestures that can land you in trouble at any time. Still, most players love to take a risky adventure with Trevor when they get bored in the game.

2) Lamar Davis

The GTA 5 saga is incomplete without Lamar Davis and his rib-tickling series of jokes. Being one of the most popular comedy characters in the game, he has surely left a permanent mark on the fanbase. Although he has very little screen time compared to other popular characters in the game, the character’s portrayal by Slink Johnson made Lamar a legendary persona.

The iconic GTA character also appeared in Grand Theft Auto Online on multiple occasions. Although his choice of words and jokes has changed recently, fans still find Lamar charming and funny like before. Many players also want Rockstar Games to introduce him in the upcoming game.

1) Carl “CJ” Johnson

Carl “CJ” Johnson is the most popular GTA character that cannot be forgotten. Officially, he is the protagonist of San Andreas. However, his popularity brought him to multiple games unofficially. CJ is the undefeated king of modded character skins and has debuted in several games from time to time.

This denotes the undying popularity of Carl “CJ” Johnson and his influence on the gaming community. His in-game story is also very compelling, and many fans consider him as one of the best protagonists in the entire franchise. You can also expect to see CJ debuting in Grand Theft Auto 6 through mods.

