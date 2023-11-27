GTA 6 police chase leak hints at new and improved AI in the game

The police chase sequence is one of the most talked-about things from the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks. Much of the development footage appeared to be from the game's pre-alpha stage, but it still hints at improved AI in the upcoming game. The leaked clip in question shows one of the sequel's two reported protagonists, Lucia, shooting at two pursuing cop cars from the back of a pickup truck.

Although this sequence isn't too long, it shows that evading the law might not be very easy in the next installment. Grand Theft Auto 5's cops leave much to be desired, which is why even hints of them behaving realistically in the sequel have many fans excited.

GTA 6 leaks: New and improved AI hinted at in police chase sequence clip

Gamers have been hoping for several improvements from previous releases in Grand Theft Auto 6. Improved police intelligence is among the most anticipated changes, and the leaked police chase clip suggests Rockstar might be elevating the AI standards in the next chapter of the series.

As stated earlier, the leaked footage showed Lucia at the back of what is seemingly a pickup truck, attacking two cop cars chasing her. One of the cars drives through multiple obstacles before one particular obstacle launches it a few feet in the air. However, the cop car quickly recovers from the incident and resumes pursuing Lucia.

The dedication shown by the police AI in this GTA 6 leaked footage is missing in older games since cop vehicles often despawn after getting into a major accident in previous Grand Theft Auto titles.

New and improved police AI was also hinted at by a leaked clip featuring the sequel's two reported protagonists robbing a restaurant. One of the most notable things in this sequence was a police dispatch timer, which possibly denotes the time before cops get dispatched to the crime scene instead of them spawning instantly at the location.

The same clip also featured notifications suggesting the police in GTA 6 might note a description of players' vehicles, which could make escaping them much harder than current and previous Grand Theft Auto titles.

The AI improvements hinted at by the leaked footage have the potential to make Grand Theft Auto 6's gameplay much more challenging. However, this can be quite a fun experience nonetheless.

Having said that, it should be understood that since the leaks consist of development footage, any of the featured content can be removed or changed before the GTA 6 release date.

