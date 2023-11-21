GTA 6 release date: When will Rockstar's next title likely come out?

One of the most talked-about things in the gaming community at the moment is the GTA 6 release date. Earlier this month, Rockstar Games revealed that the title's first official trailer will be arriving in early December, but nothing about its release date was announced. That said, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has seemingly dropped hints about a possible release window for the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Moreover, reliable insiders have similar suggestions for the game's expected release window. In this article, we will be analyzing when Rockstar's next title is likely to come out.

Note: This article is speculative, and the information is based on leaks. Readers should take the contents with a grain of salt.

Rockstar's next title GTA 6 is likely to come out between late 2024 and early 2025

Take-Two Interactive is anticipating around eight billion dollars in Net Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). A Fiscal Year is a little different from a Calendar Year, and FY25 should last between mid-2024 and early 2025. Although Take-Two has some big names under its umbrella, none are as big as Grand Theft Auto 6.

That game is possibly the best candidate for generating eight billion in Net Bookings for the company. Hence, many believe the GTA 6 release date could fall in this period. Apart from Take-Two's financial projections, reliable insider and data miner Tez2 has also suggested a similar release window for the upcoming title.

Tez2's release window suggestion earlier this year (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

The insider stated earlier this year that Grand Theft Auto 6 might come out in Holiday 2024, with a possible delay into early 2025. More recently, Tez2 stated that several developers expect the game to be released in Spring 2025.

Tez2's most recent Grand Theft Auto 6 release window suggestion (Image via Tez2)

Furthermore, Rockstar has a history of releasing a new title's first trailer around a year and a half before it comes out. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer dropped on November 2, 2011. The game was released in September 2013 but was supposed to come out a few months earlier.

With GTA 6's first trailer set to drop in early December 2023, we can, once again, expect it to release in the time period suggested above.

In a nutshell, Grand Theft Auto 6 might come out sometime between late 2024 (possibly around the Holiday season) and early 2025. Having said that, such speculations shall be taken with a grain of salt, just like the reported GTA 6 budget of one billion dollars.

As stated earlier, the first official GTA 6 trailer is confirmed to be released next month, and that might reveal its release date. Additionally, the trailer is expected to showcase the game's protagonists, setting, and some features as well.

Fans have been waiting for the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series for a very long time and are finally about to get a first official look at it in just a few weeks.

