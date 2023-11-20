Did the GTA 6 trailer get leaked? Legitimacy of leak claims explored

An X (formerly Twitter) user uploaded a video on November 17, 2023, claiming that the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer had leaked. However, readers must know that the posted clip isn't authentic, and the upcoming title's actual trailer has not been leaked before official release. The video in question seems to have combined footage from different places, with one of its shots possibly belonging to a different Rockstar Games title.

Alleged leaks and rumors of this nature related to Grand Theft Auto 6 frequently emerge on social media websites, but barely any of them have any credibility. With that said, let's take a closer look at this allegedly leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

GTA 6 trailer: Is the leaked footage legitimate?

On November 17, 2023, X user @GTAVIAR posted a 45 second clip and claimed that the GTA 6 trailer had been leaked. The video features shots of a Miami-like setting, various vehicles, texts stating "Rockstar Games presents" and "a Rockstar North production," along with several other things one would expect to see in the next Grand Theft Auto game's trailer.

However, it is quite easy to point out that the video is an amalgamation of footage originating from different sources. In fact, a comment under the video from X user @idkwatname2usee stated that one of its shots is from Rockstar Games' 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the video's shots might be from Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via X/@idkwatname2usee)

Additionally, the video seems to have been captured from a mobile phone, giving the impression that it has been shot in haste. This is nothing but an attempt to make the leak seem legitimate and viewers, fortunately, did not fall for this trick.

Some more reactions to the allegedly leaked trailer (Images via X)

Lastly, some might believe the male and female individuals narrating throughout the video are Grand Theft Auto 6's reported protagonists, Jason and Lucia. But crafting something like this is very simple nowadays with the help of AI tools.

Rockstar Games will release the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in early December, which is just a few weeks away. Therefore, fans should be patient and only take information coming directly from Rockstar or its parent company Take-Two Interactive as legitimate.

As stated earlier, leaks and rumors regarding things like the GTA 6 price, budget, release date, and more emerge on the internet on a regular basis. However, they are mostly clickbait or estimations based on prior trends. Any actual details about the next installment in the series are yet to be officially announced.

Along with the sequel's trailer, this year's GTA Online Winter Update will also be released next month. So, players can continue grinding the multiplayer until the sequel finally comes out.

