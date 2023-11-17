5 big things to expect from GTA Online Winter Update 2023

Rockstar Games has been continuously teasing the upcoming GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC, and the community believes it will be released on December 12, 2023. While the studio has yet to release official details about the upcoming changes to the game, the player base has already started to speculate based on recent events involving Rockstar Games.

This article lists five big features and changes you can expect from the GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC after its release.

Note: This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 possible changes that may come to GTA Online as part of the Winter 2023 DLC

1) DLC featuring Michael

Expand Tweet

The community has been asking for a DLC featuring Michael for ages, and the demand for it is still strong. He is the only protagonist from Story Mode who is yet to debut in the multiplayer version. Although requesting the DLC has become a yearly tradition now, fans are still expecting his return with the GTA Online Winter DLC.

Rockstar has yet to verify the details, but Ned Luke, the voice actor of Michael, has been teasing the community recently. As a result, fans strongly believe that the protagonist will return to the game after 10 years.

2) New vehicles

The upcoming Grotti Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar always adds new vehicles with each DLC, and the same is expected from the upcoming update as well. Surprisingly, the studio has already teased a brand-new supercar named Grotti Turismo Omaggio that will receive the new Rockstar Games 25th anniversary-themed livery upon release.

Although there are no confirmed details about other upcoming cars, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, the gaming studio has announced several customization options such as a new livery for the Pegassi Zentorno, custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates, Sprunk x eCola branded livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, etc.

3) Christmas-themed mini update

Based on previous trends, Rockstar Games always adds around six months' worth of content in major DLCs. Since Christmas will take place just a few days after the next major GTA Online update, you can expect a Christmas-themed mini-update later this year.

Christmas events in Grand Theft Auto Online bring snow and other themed events such as snowman collectibles, winter apparel, Christmas decorations, etc. Although these souvenirs last for only a few days, the player base still enjoys the experience.

4) Teasers for GTA 6

While a new DLC for GTA Online is approaching, Rockstar Games also announced that they would reveal the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games in recent times, and the studio will release it before the winter 2023 DLC.

Therefore, you can expect to see teasers for the upcoming game in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games teased the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in the multiplayer game by adding collectible events and souvenirs. The player base is expecting to see similar changes in anticipation of the upcoming game.

However, it is still too early for Rockstar Games to add such events if they don't announce a release date for the upcoming game in the trailer.

5) Quality of life changes

Rockstar Games is also expected to bring new quality-of-life changes to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Winter 2023 DLC. The gaming studio has been doing this regularly for the last few years. Although there are no details about what changes will be made in the upcoming update, we can expect the removal of more vehicles from the game.

The Summer 2023 DLC removed around 180 vehicles “to streamline the browsing experience." Although this was not particularly well received by the community, the same could happen again as Rockstar did not revert thier decision even after backlash.

These are some of the things that you can expect from the upcoming update. While you wait for an official confirmation, you can try classic games like GTA San Andreas or Vice City.

