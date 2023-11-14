GTA Online Winter DLC update 2023 release date hinted by Rockstar insider

GTA Online Winter DLC is the next major update fans have been expecting in 2023, and it seems that its release date is not that far away. Famous Rockstar insider Tez2 recently posted a screenshot of Rockstar’s newswire post, pointing out a hint for the winter update. As per their research, the latest GTA+ membership period ends on December 12, 2023, suggesting the release date of the next DLC.

GTA 5 voice actor behind Michael De Santa also teased a character-specific DLC for the game.

GTA Online Winter DLC update 2023 might happen with Michael De Santa

Expand Tweet

As seen in the aforementioned X (Formerly Twitter) post, Tez2 highlighted the following statement from Rockstar’s newswire:

“Claim these event benefits through December 11, 2023.”

Last year, Rockstar Games released a Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update for the multiplayer game on December 13, 2023, adding a lot of new content to the game. The insider expects them to do the same this year with more vehicles, missions, and other content throughout the winter.

Moreover, it seems GTA 5‘s Michael will finally happen if Rockstar releases the winter DLC update in 2023. The iconic voice behind the character, Ned Luke, has been teasing the possibility of the same on social media lately.

The actor responded to an X post on November 11, 2023, where a fan wished to see a Michael DLC for the popular multiplayer game in the following manner:

“Wouldn’t that be nice?”

On November 8, 2023, Ned Luke responded to a fan’s post where it was asked if the character might return in the future with the following cryptic statement:

“It’s a mystery.”

Michael De Santa might also return in Grand Theft Auto 6

While getting the character DLC update for the current game would be awesome, fans are also expecting the character to do a cameo in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. During the latest episode of the PARTYCHAT podcast, the actor, along with Shawn Fonteno, answered some questions related to the series.

One of the questions was if fans can expect to see Ned and Shawn in the next Grand Theft Auto title. While Shawn first denied his involvement, Ned asked fans to solve Grand Theft Auto 5’s The Mount Chiliad Mystery to find out if anybody would be in the next game.

Fans should take all these rumors and GTA 6 leaks surfacing on the internet with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

Poll : Where do you want to see Michael De Santa to return? GTA Online GTA 6 1 votes