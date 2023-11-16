Rockstar announces new GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio and the upcoming winter update

GTA Online fans have been waiting for new content for quite some time now, and it seems like they are finally going to get it. In its latest newswire post of November 16, 2023, Rockstar Games announced a brand new vehicle, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, coming next month alongside the December update. This patch will presumably be a winter 2023 DLC.

Players will also get rewarded with a free Rockstar Games 25th-anniversary celebrations livery for the Grotti Turismo Omaggio once this car is available.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio is coming to GTA Online in Winter Update 2023

Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online weekly update with a post containing a link to this studio's latest newswire article, in which a brand-new vehicle can easily be noticed.

The developers introduced the upcoming Grotti Turismo Omaggio as a reward for the completion of last week’s Simeon’s Employee of the Month Community Challenge. This is what they said:

“Last week, Simeon asked for a grand total of GTA$15,000,000,000 worth of Export Requests to be fulfilled by taking in-demand vehicles down to the docks. He’s run the numbers and paid out delivery fees on a whopping $19,053,404,749 worth of rides — unlocking a special livery for the upcoming Grotti Turismo Omaggio super car…”

The only thing that’s confirmed at this moment is that the brand-new vehicle will be a supercar, presumably one of the fastest cars in the game.

In the last line of the statement, Rockstar Games said the following:

“…which will be available for all players with this December’s Grand Theft Auto Online update.”

This confirms that fans will be treated with a Winter DLC in 2023 as well. Moreover, it seems that Michael De Santa will finally debut as his actor recently teased the same.

On a post a fan made on November 1, 2023, expressing their wish to see a DLC centered around that character this winter, Ned Luke reacted in the following manner:

However, it is not confirmed whether the actor is involved in the upcoming winter DLC update or not. Fans should keep an eye out for an official announcement by Rockstar next month regarding tha,t as well as a release date for GTA San Andreas DE for the Android platform.

