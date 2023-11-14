GTA San Andreas APK + OBB download links for Android

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular Rockstar Games titles, selling millions of copies worldwide. It is available on various platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. Fans of the title tend to go back and enjoy all the fun missions all over again. Given its availability on mobile devices, gamers are always looking for GTA San Andreas's APK and OBB files, eager to experience the thrill on their handheld devices.

Searching for these files on Google produces hundreds of results, which can get extremely confusing. On top of that, most of these websites infect the game with malicious codes and scripts. So, this article will help you to safely find and download Grand Theft Auto San Andreas on your Android device.

How to download the APK + OBB files for GTA San Andreas?

The official Play Store page of GTA San Andreas (Image via Google Play Store)

Rockstar Games released the official Android version of San Andreas in 2013. People can easily download the game directly from the Google Play Store by clicking here. This removes the arduous task of searching for the links on the internet. However, it is not available for free of cost, and gamers will need to pay a one-time fee.

After spending $6.99 on the Play Store, you can download and install San Andreas on your device. This is a relatively small price for all the adventure and action the title offers, even on mobile devices.

Rockstar Games enhanced the graphics and improved the character models as well as the overall textures to make the gameplay experience better than it has ever been. Note that the download size is 2.7 GB, but you need at least 3 GB of free space to run the game smoothly.

Downloading APK + OBB files from unverified sources can lead to privacy and data risks

Since GTA San Andreas for Android costs $6.99, many people use the internet to find a cracked and free game version. While there are some good sources for the APK, they are incredibly hard to find, and people will often get a malicious file.

Players have also reported bizarre activities on their devices after installing the "free version" of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These files can not only harm the phone's software but can also potentially leak your personal information.

Since only the OG version of the game is available for mobile devices, gamers should not fall for any GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Android and iOS claims on unverified websites. They tend to make these claims to lure unsuspecting victims into downloading malicious files.

While the GTA 6 leaks reveal a lot of information about the upcoming title, gamers should be careful while downloading any "early leaked" version of the game.

