GTA 6 news: Everything about the reported $1,000,000,000 budget of Rockstar's next blockbuster

Rockstar Games' next blockbuster release, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, reportedly has a whopping $1,000,000,000 budget. Although this figure is just an estimate, the renowned gaming studio is more than capable of investing this amount in making the next entry in this franchise, given how much money it made from Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode in the last decade.

With the sequel's first official trailer due next month, the excitement surrounding it is higher than ever. This article will look at everything known about GTA 6's rumored budget. Readers must remember that neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have confirmed this number.

GTA 6 reportedly has a budget of $1,000,000,000

Rockstar Games' next blockbuster might be the most expensive video game ever. Much of the speculation concerns the amount of money Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online have made in the last decade.

The 2013 title made a billion dollars in sales just three days since its launch, and Take-Two's most recent earnings call revealed that it has sold around 190 million copies to date. The money made by GTA 5 has the potential to easily finance its sequel's budget alone.

Grand Theft Auto 5's total budget was around $265 million. Since the sequel is expected to be much more advanced, the figure can be assumed to be higher than that of the prequel. It is also interesting to note that the longer it takes to develop, the more Rockstar will have to spend on salaries and equipment.

The reported one-billion-dollar budget doesn't seem that outrageous when we consider the above factors, along with marketing, promotion, and other costs. Even well-known gaming industry insider Tom Henderson believes the sequel's budget could be this high.

The reported budget has also given rise to GTA 6 price speculations and rumors. The highly anticipated game could allegedly cost $150 at launch. Most games are priced between $60 and $70 at launch today, but Rockstar and Take-Two might price it higher than usual to recover the costs.

Grand Theft Auto 6's actual price and budget are yet to be announced officially. Fans had to wait incredibly long for a GTA 6 announcement, but Rockstar finally revealed on November 8, 2023, that its first trailer will be released in December this year.

