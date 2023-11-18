GTA 6 announcement, release date, trailer, and more: Everything confirmed (and rumored) so far

The gaming community has been waiting for an official GTA 6 announcement for a very long time. Although the current latest entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, and its multiplayer are still popular among gamers, most have been on the lookout for something new for some time now.

Luckily, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next installment's first official trailer will be released early next month.

Other information related to the highly anticipated sequel, such as its release date, price, and more, are yet to be confirmed by the developer or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. That said, rumors and alleged leaks regarding these topics emerge on the internet on a regular basis.

GTA 6: Everything confirmed and rumored about its announcement, release date, trailer, and more

On November 8, 2023, renowned video game developer Rockstar Games announced that the first GTA 6 trailer would be released in early December. The last original Grand Theft Auto title came out 10 years ago, but this trailer will be the first official look at the next installment.

An exact release for the trailer is not known at the moment, but it is rumored to be showcased at The Game Awards, which will be taking place on December 7, 2023. Rockstar rarely appears at such events, so the chances of this happening are slim but not nil.

Prior to the trailer announcement, the gaming studio had confirmed active development of the next entry in the franchise back in February 2022. However, development footage of the game was leaked in September last year, suggesting that it might have been in development for a while.

This gave rise to speculations about the title's possible release date. Rockstar and Take-Two have remained silent on this topic, as with most things related to Grand Theft Auto 6, but insiders and data miners theorize that it could be released between Holiday 2024 and early 2025.

Reputed data miner Tez2's suggestion for GTA 6's possible release window (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

Take-Two's expected Net-Bookings revenue for Fiscal Year 2025 also suggests a similar release window for the next game. Needless to say, a release date confirmation is expected from the upcoming trailer.

The trailer is also expected to reveal more information about Grand Theft Auto 6's reported protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who were heavily featured in 2022's GTA 6 leaks. That said, anything seen in the leaked videos is subject to change as the development footage was allegedly from the game's pre-alpha stage.

Another interesting rumor making rounds on the internet concerns GTA 6's price. According to this, the upcoming title might cost $150, which is much higher than most games' launch price at the moment.

Once again, Rockstar and Take-Two have yet to confirm the actual GTA 6 price, so this bit of information should be taken with a grain of salt.

