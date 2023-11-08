Will GTA 6 trailer be released at Game Awards 2023? Everything happened so far

Game Awards 2023 is set to take place in December this year, and interestingly, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's trailer is rumored to be released in the same month as well. This has many wondering if the highly anticipated title will finally be showcased at the Game Awards. Although Rockstar Games usually skips such shows, it must be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version was, in fact, revealed during a similar event.

Additionally, the Game Awards' host tweeting about the event only minutes after Jason Schreier's tweet regarding the supposed GTA 6 announcement and trailer release window has piqued the interest of some fans.

Will Rockstar Games finally release the GTA 6 trailer at Game Awards 2023?

Expand Tweet

Game Awards 2023 will be held on December 7. It is one of the biggest events in the gaming industry, and many are now speculating if Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer during it.

Earlier today (November 8), one of the most reputed video game journalists, Jason Schreier, reported that an official GTA 6 announcement could arrive this week, followed by a trailer in December, celebrating Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

Geoff Keighley's tweet about Game Awards 2023. (Image via X/@geoffkeighley)

Geoff Keighley, the host of the Game Awards, tweeted about the event taking place in 30 days, minutes after Schreier's tweet. This led to many wondering if there was any connection between the two.

Some reactions to Geoff Keighley's tweet (Images via X)

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, haven't confirmed any of the reports. Therefore, there is no way to tell if a GTA 6 trailer will actually be released at Game Awards 2023 or not at the moment.

While the gaming studio rarely takes part in such events, Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced's trailer debuted at PlayStation Showcase back in 2021. Hence, there might be a chance of GTA 6's trailer being released at the Game Awards later in December this year.

As Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary also falls sometime next month, it could be a great platform for showcasing the highly anticipated sequel in front of a global audience. That said, fans will have to wait for confirmation since Rockstar and Take-Two are still completely silent on the matter.

As stated earlier, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be announced officially this week itself. Interestingly, Take-Two has an earnings call planned for November 9, 2023, and the rumored announcement could arrive close to it. Although such rumors shall be taken skeptically, Rockstar has a history of announcing new games well ahead of release.

GTA 6's rumored release window is late 2024 to early 2025, and an announcement in 2023 falls in line with what has been seen with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Both titles were announced around a year and a half to two years prior to their release dates, and the case might turn out to be the same for Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be announced this week? Yes No 0 votes