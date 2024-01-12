GTA 6 story: What to expect from it based on the trailer so far?

The first official GTA 6 trailer has been a massive success for Rockstar Games, and fans have pieced together tons of things from the short trailer. However, many are curious about what the main story of the upcoming title will be. This is an important question because the previous game's plot (Grand Theft Auto 5), according to many players, was not up to par.

The GTA 6 trailer was hardly two minutes long, but it foreshadowed a couple of details. One such thing is that both Lucia and Jason will be the game's protagonists. Fans are hoping that the studio balances the screen time between the both.

This article will dive deeper and share some insight into the topic and what the main story of the upcoming title might hold.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

What to expect from GTA 6's plot based on the trailer

As mentioned before, the first official GTA 6 trailer unveiled quite a few things in the limited screen time. It has been confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City, the infamous drug empire of Tommy Vercetti from a previous game.

Now, most fans are sure that Rockstar Games will not take the same route as Red Dead Redemption 2 and take GTA 6's story down a rather realistic and grim path. However, they also don't want the plot to be bland and scattered like Grand Theft Auto 5 as well. The game had a protagonist trio and according to the player base, the developers failed to properly divide the screen time between them.

It is also rumored that the GTA 6 plot could be based on the infamous Bonnie and Clyde criminal duo. This could mean that players are in for fast-paced, action-fuelled missions. While this is a good thing, it would be better if Rockstar Games decided to focus on character development more.

Similar to previous Grand Theft Auto titles, the upcoming installment will also have senseless violence and graphic missions, which is apparent given the franchise's history. Nevertheless, the scene featuring Lucia and Jason at around 1:13 minutes suggests that players will experience emotional moments too.

Apart from GTA 4, there aren't that many major titles in the series that have taken the dark and grim path. The title has amazing action sequences and painful moments that tuck at the heartstrings. Fans want Rockstar games to find a balance and ensure that the upcoming game has both emotional and funny moments to cut the tension.

Since we also get to see Lucia in Prison at the beginning of the trailer, it could hint that there will be missions revolving around rescuing her. This would allow the developers to add adrenaline-fuelled missions that are an emotional roller coaster for players.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games might reveal more information about the story and the characters in future trailers.

In other news, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update has introduced brand-new vehicles to the already huge roster. Players can check it out and also get some amazing discounts and limited-time offers.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6's story will be better than GTA 5's? Yes, it will be Nah, I don't think so 0 votes