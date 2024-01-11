GTA Online weekly update for January 11-17, 2024, released

The second GTA Online weekly update of 2024 has just been released, adding a brand-new vehicle and giving new money-making opportunities for the next seven days. The luxury SUV Albany Cavalcade XL debuted in Los Santos today as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. From now until January 17, 2024, the Tow Truck Service mission will give double cash and RP to all Salvage Yard owners.

The Drop Zone adversary mode is back in the limelight as it is giving 2x bonuses throughout the week, along with the new Community Series Jobs, which are offering triple rewards. Players can also find new sets of vehicles available at car showrooms as well as on weekly discounts as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is live for the second week (January 11 to 17, 2024)

New vehicle:

Albany Cavalcade XL

3x Cash and RP:

Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP:

Tow Truck Service

Drop Zone adversary mode

The current bonuses allow players to hustle without relying on the GTA Online money glitches so much.

New batch of GTA Online vehicles is now available at car showrooms (January 11 to 17, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Invetero Coquette Blackfin

Übermacht Zion Cabrio

Western Wolfsbane

Vulcar Warrener

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Fathom FR36

Albany Cavalcade XL

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Enus Paragon R

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (Current-gen consoles only):

Hakuchou Drag HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Ocelot Locust

Vysser Neo

Dinka Jester

Time Trial for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Senora Freeway

Regular Time Trial – Del Perro Freeway

HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Dinka Kanjo SJ (The McTony Robbery)

Vapid Dominator ASP (The Duggan Robbery)

Pegassi Torero (The Podium Robbery)

The Declasse Park Ranger is still available for purchase at the Warstock Cache & Carry.

List of new weekly discounts available for the week (January 11 to 17, 2023)

40% off (Gun Van):

Crowbar (Members only)

Double Barrel Shotgun

30% off:

Ocelot Locust

Vysser Neo

Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armoured)

Invetero Coquette Blackfin

While waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to be released this year, fans can hustle in Los Santos with all the latest bonuses and vehicles.

