5 things to expect from GTA 6 trailer 2

Rockstar Games released the first official GTA 6 trailer last month, revealing interesting details about the highly anticipated title. However, fans are now speculating when a second trailer could possibly arrive and what might be shown in it. Since the first trailer was mostly cinematic, focusing briefly on its female protagonist, Lucia, and showcasing parts of Vice City, the next one might reveal other major characters, gameplay, or additional areas of the map.

Let's take a closer look at five things to expect from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2. Readers must remember that this list is purely speculative since nothing about the game's second trailer has been officially announced as of this writing.

GTA 6 trailer 2 might feature other major characters, some gameplay, and more

1) Plot details

While there were many details in the first official GTA 6 trailer, not much was revealed about the game's story. We know that it will feature a female protagonist, and that she has a male partner, but that's about it. Because of this, we can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 to expand more on the plot.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer was quite similar. It showed some parts of the map and briefly featured Michael. However, the second trailer had all three protagonists. It showcased their dynamics with minor characters and revealed a little more about the story.

2) Major characters

Lucia's partner in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some major GTA 6 characters may have been shown in the first trailer, but none were seemingly named besides Lucia. One of them could be Lucia's partner in crime, who is shown by the end of the trailer. He is likely the alleged second protagonist, Jason, who was seen in last year's leaked videos.

Since the first trailer was centered around Lucia, the next one might introduce him properly to fans. It will also be interesting to see if the character responsible for the Florida Joker controversy is featured again.

3) Gameplay

As stated, the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was mostly cinematic, and while the footage was very likely in-engine, the second trailer should show a little more of the gameplay. It would be great to get an in-depth look at the new features in GTA 6 and those that might be returning from older titles.

Although September 2022's leaked clips showed a lot of gameplay, they were reportedly from a very early stage of development. Much would likely have changed since then, and the improvements can now be shown officially in the next trailer.

4) Additional map locations

Likely Rockstar's version of the Florida Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida. One of the cities in Leonida is Vice City; however, other areas, such as the ones likely inspired by the Florida Keys and the Everglades, were also shown. Therefore, we can expect the next trailer to focus on areas besides Vice City.

In fact, one of the additional areas in the GTA 6 map might be Port Gellhorn, which was mentioned in the leaked videos on multiple occasions.

5) A release window

The first GTA 6 trailer revealed 2025 as the release year for the anticipated title. Unfortunately, we do not know exactly when the game will be coming out next year. Fans can expect to see a proper release window or release month revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

This is highly likely as Rockstar Games has done this in the past. For example, GTA 5's second trailer revealed Spring 2013 as its release window. Although the game eventually got delayed slightly, we can still expect a possible release window to be announced.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think will GTA 6 trailer 2 be released? First half of 2024 Second half of 2024 0 votes