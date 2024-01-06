7 characters that need to come back in GTA 6

Many characters in the Grand Theft Auto series are worthy of coming back in GTA 6 and helping make the highly anticipated game great. Although the sequel's debut trailer didn't feature anyone from previous titles, a few might reappear since many Grand Theft Auto 4 characters returned in Grand Theft Auto 5.

So, in this article, we will look at seven characters that need to come back in GTA 6. That said, readers should note that this list is purely speculative.

Niko Bellic and 6 other characters that need to come back in GTA 6

1) Michael De Santa

Unlike Trevor and Franklin, Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Michael De Santa hasn't debuted in the game's multiplayer. Fans have been clamoring for this beloved character's return to the franchise for a long time.

If Rockstar doesn't have plans for him in Grand Theft Auto Online, he should be considered for a return in the sequel. Michael having a major role is unlikely and unnecessary in GTA 6; instead, he could be featured in a side quest.

2) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is among the most funniest characters in the GTA series. Although he can be quite annoying with his constant hangout requests in Grand Theft Auto 4, he has accounted for some of the most hilarious moments in the 2008 title and could do the same in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Since his taxi business in Liberty City was razed by Dimitri Rascalov, he could move to Vice City for a fresh start with his wife, Mallorie.

3) Niko Bellic

Most fans would love Niko Bellic to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. After the events of Grand Theft Auto 4, even he could move to Vice City for a fresh start, just like his cousin Roman. In fact, he could also contribute greatly to the narrative.

Niko is arguably the best-written protagonist in the franchise, so there's a lot of potential here. That said, Rockstar could also have him return for just a few side missions, which would still be quite interesting.

4) Lazlow Jones

Lazlow Jones has been a part of almost every Grand Theft Auto game. He was only heard on the radio initially but made a physical appearance in Grand Theft Auto 5. His voice actor (who has the same name) has co-written and produced several in-game radio stations in the series.

Unfortunately, Lazlow left Rockstar Games in 2020, which could make the character's return tricky. However, he needs to come back in GTA 6, as the sequel would feel incomplete without his voice.

5) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is highly unlikely to be featured in GTA 6. He's a 3D Universe character, and the next game will most likely be set in the HD Universe. However, some individuals from the former have been mentioned in the latter in Grand Theft Auto 5.

So, if Rockstar could make this slight change in GTA 6 again and have Grand Theft Auto Vice City's lawyer return, it would be a great addition, especially for long-term series fans.

6) All Love Fist members

Love Fist is a heavy metal band that appeared first in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Although its members are originally 3D Universe members, the band has been mentioned heavily in the HD Universe. In fact, one of its members also appeared in a side mission in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Since this band has been a big part of the series, especially GTA Vice City, all of its members should be present in Grand Theft Auto 6's Vice City as well.

7) Yusuf Amir

Yusuf Amir is one of the best things about Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. His comedic skills have made him a fan-favorite, and he recently returned to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of The Chop Shop update.

Yusuf's role in the recent Grand Theft Auto Online DLC was quite short, but fans would love to see the chaotic billionaire return in GTA 6.

