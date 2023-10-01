Top 5 evil characters in GTA series so far

Rockstar Games has introduced some of the most memorable characters in gaming ever via the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. Protagonists and supporting characters often take up most of the spotlight, but several of this franchise's antagonists have also left an impression on players' minds. Their presence is integral to the plot, and their evil deeds help in building a compelling narrative.

Since Grand Theft Auto games are played from a criminal's perspective, many of its lead characters have also committed questionable acts without any regrets. With that said, here are the top five evil characters in the GTA series so far.

Frank Tenpenny and 4 other top evil characters in the GTA series so far

5) Eddie Low

Players who solely focussed on Grand Theft Auto 4's story mode might not have encountered Eddie Low. While he only appears in two side missions, he is easily among the series' most disturbing characters of all time. In fact, he even manages to creep out the game's hardened protagonist, Niko Bellic, in their first meeting.

Although players initially help Eddie in disposing of a mysterious bag, they later learn that he is a serial killer. It isn't that hard to figure out if one pays attention to his eerie dialogues. There is also an intriguing article describing his crime spree on the in-game internet. That said, Niko himself is attacked by Eddie in their second encounter, which leads to the latter's demise.

4) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips is among the most memorable characters in the series for both good and bad reasons. He is one of the three protagonists in GTA 5's story mode, but his evil acts eclipse anything bad the other two have done. Many dislike him for brutally murdering Johnny Klebitz, GTA 4: The Lost and Damned's protagonist.

Trevor is also responsible for the massacre of countless The Lost MC members, killing Debra and Floyd, mistreating his associates Ron and Wade, and much more. He is unstable and often a threat to anyone around him, but there are also moments in which he exhibits compassion.

3) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is not only evil but highly deceptive. When players meet him for the first time in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, he comes off as a warm and friendly individual. Early on in the game's campaign, his inclusion appears to only provide comedic relief, but his true nature comes out a bit later.

Big Smoke, who CJ (the game's protagonist) considered a lifelong friend, is shockingly revealed to be involved in his mother's murder. In his quest for power and dominance, Big Smoke betrays his gang, The Grove Street Families, aligning with their nemesis, Ballas, and corrupt police officers.

2) Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny is the head of C.R.A.S.H., a police department that is corrupt to its core. He uses his power and influence to assume control over most of Los Santos' gangs, kills any honest cops standing up to him, and serves as the primary antagonist of GTA San Andreas. Tenpenny starts making CJ's life a living hell as soon as the game begins.

At first, he seems like a minor inconvenience, but his role with everything bad happening with CJ and his loved ones is soon disclosed to be much bigger. That said, making Frank Tenpenny pay for his evil deeds makes the game's ending incredibly satisfying.

1) Dimitri Rasclov

Dimitri Rasclov is arguably the most evil character the series has seen so far. He is a ruthless individual who has betrayed his friends time and again. He uses Niko to kill his crime organization's leader, Mikhail Faustin, and then goes after Niko himself, setting his apartment on fire and destroying Roman's (Niko's cousin) business, driving the pair out of the city.

Dimitri doesn't appear physically for most of the campaign, but his sinister presence is felt throughout. In GTA 4's Deal Ending, one of Dimitri's henchmen is sent to kill Niko but ends up killing Roman instead. If Grand Theft Auto 6 also features a foe like him, that will certainly benefit its story mode.

