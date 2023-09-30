GTA 6 release date leaks: Latest hint at nearing announcement trailer date

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is heavily rumored to be getting released between late 2024 and early 2025. This is mainly because Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) revealed their financial expectations for that duration. If that is actually the case, Rockstar should begin the title's marketing phase, ideally sometime before the end of this year, by announcing it officially.

Although the gaming studio continues to remain silent over the topic, it seems that a reveal might be coming very soon. A self-proclaimed insider, Chris Marxx, recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that GTA 6 would be announced by the end of October 2023. With that said, let's take a closer look at this latest hint.

Everything to know about the latest GTA 6 announcement trailer date hints and release date leaks

According to Chris Marxx, Rockstar Games should officially announce Grand Theft Auto 6 on October 26, 2023. This statement was initially met with a lot of criticism and swept aside as just another baseless rumor.

However, it is now looking like there might be some truth to that claim. Following the GTA 6 announcement tweet, Chris Marxx stated that Rockstar would drop hints before the said date, and now many believe that the gaming studio has seemingly done that with their latest tweet.

While the post was regarding a free T-shirt in GTA Online, everyone was focusing on the Vinewood sign forming the Roman numeral six (VI) in the background. Additionally, the male and female characters in the picture might be hinting at Jason and Lucia, the next Grand Theft Auto's reported protagonists.

Chris Marxx has been repeatedly asserting confidence in his claims, and now more people are beginning to think that he might actually be on to something.

That said, there are still many who don't believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be revealed on October 26, 2023. The skepticism is justified, given how other prominent insiders have remained silent on the matter.

Previously, Marxx had correctly predicted Summer Games Fest announcements of Payday 3 and some other titles as well, but his claims about the GTA 6 announcement can only be confirmed after the said date arrives.

However, this does coincide with what a leaked voice note, allegedly from Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, revealed about the upcoming game's planned announcement and release dates.

The voice in the audio, which many believe to be AI-generated, suggested that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel would be announced in October this year and then come out in October 2024.

The leaked voice note has been taken down citing a copyright issue, which makes one wonder about its authenticity. Nevertheless, October 26 is just a couple of weeks away, and the gaming community hopes that Rockstar will finally announce its next release with a trailer.

