5 huge changes expected to debut in GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles from Rockstar Games, and fans consequently harbor lofty expectations. However, with games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 available, the developers must go above and beyond to outshine them. The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and rumors suggest that the studio is putting everything they have into making the upcoming title.

Rockstar Games mentioned their plan to set new benchmarks for the gaming industry with GTA 6. That said, some big changes could make it into the game.

This article will explore these possibilities and explain why they should be a part of the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 changes Rockstar Games should bring with GTA 6

1) Robberies/Heists

Heists and Robberies have been an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA 5 took this a step further by stretching out these missions and adding several layers/tasks to provide realism.

Leaks and rumors suggest Rockstar Games might flesh out this feature in GTA 6 by allowing players to take hostages and create scenarios not bound by a timer or a linear path.

Furthermore, police response to hests and robberies might also get an overhaul where the cops would not simply spawn outside the building or start rushing in to die at the hands of the protagonists.

2) More weapon and vehicle customization options

Rockstar Games has come a long way in terms of vehicle customization. Grand Theft Auto 5 offers a variety of such upgrades where players can change their vehicle's tires, roof, paint job, and more. However, it is still limited, and fans want more freedom.

On the other hand, the weapon customization options in the series are significantly limited. With Developers introducing gun upgrades and customization in RDR2, players want to see something similar in GTA 6. It will be amazing to swap parts between weapons and create something truly custom.

These two are some of the highly sought-after features GTA 6 must incorporate. It will also allow the title to feel more realistic and non-linear.

3) The Carry Ability

It is frustrating when one wants to carry more bombs but can't because the inventory can only hold a fixed number of explosives. This may prompt Rockstar Games to overhaul the carry-on ability, allowing the players to manage their inventory and arsenal.

This will be useful as they can stock their arsenal with specific equipment to make certain missions easier. Currently, there is a fixed number of items a character can carry before players need to shed the load or swap with another item.

There are also rumors about Loot Bags that will carry all the valuables stolen during robberies. These can be a separate item specific to such missions.

4) Overhauled Wanted System

Cop chases and the "wanted" star system have been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time. However, the developers have not introduced significant changes to this system. While they implemented a few unique features in GTA Chinatown Wars, it remains bland overall.

However, one of the leaks showcased an intense police chase where the AI was performing incredibly well and realistically. The strategy and coordination especially grabbed fans' attention.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that cops will be able to tag the character's car, and simply changing the paint job will not remove it. So, the chase could potentially restart if the cops suspect the players.

5) Adding a variety of modes of transportation

Traveling across the map to reach a mission marker or just to change the scenery requires the players to drive their vehicles manually. While some GTA entries have safehouses/teleportation markers, the process is not appealing.

However, a GTA 6 leak did show the protagonists exiting a subway. Fans assume that the developers might add various travel options, like taking a flight or a subway to reach a different part of the map.

This would be incredibly helpful and create a different way for players to enjoy the game. There are instances when traveling has been a chore in previous titles, and this feature will mark a huge departure.

Among others, there are several features from San Andreas that GTA 6 could borrow and further enhance.

