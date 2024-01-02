5 things Rockstar needs to add in GTA 6

After years of waiting, GTA 6 finally got a trailer and a release date announcement in December 2023. The game is still a year away, and little is known about its contents. However, fans have compiled their lists of the things they want to see in the game and the features it should add. Some of these demands stem from complaints about previous games. For example, Grand Theft Auto 5 didn't have many enterable buildings.

There are also features Rockstar Games has already implemented, but they can be improved even further in the new game. In addition, the studio could take pointers from its past games.

With that in mind, here are some of the most important things Rockstar should introduce in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5 improvements Rockstar can make for GTA 6

1) Non-linear story choices

GTA 4, the first entry in the HD Universe, Rockstar allowed players to make their own choices during several key moments in the game. In some missions, Niko can decide to spare someone's life or kill them. Meanwhile, near the end, the choice he makes for one of the most important missions decides the fate of his cousin and his love interest.

Grand Theft Auto 5 expanded on this aspect and added three different endings, with two leading to the death of a playable character. It also added a good ending, which was lacking in its predecessor. However, the recent GTA 5 source code leak revealed that all three endings were supposed to be dark.

Rockstar should try to make the next game much more non-linear, not just when it comes to how a heist is carried out or who gets to live in the end. There should be branching decisions that lead to completely different routes, and the choices should impact the game world and other characters.

2) More enterable buildings

With Grand Theft Auto 5, the number of enterable buildings in the game was quite low compared to the sprawling open-world map. As such, this vast world felt empty and didn't have many places to explore. Players also can't enter any of the fast-food restaurants in the game, which was a downgrade even compared to its predecessor, GTA 4.

Grand Theft Auto Online has added several enterable locations to the game over the years, which proves that the lack of interiors wasn't just a technical limitation. With how long Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development, players expect a massive world with many things to do, and more interiors will definitely make the world more interesting.

3) Dynamic hair growth

Red Dead Redemption 2 took a completely new direction when it came to realism. This game has a few survival aspects, as players have to look out for their hunger and stamina, similar to the hunger system in GTA San Andreas. However, a new addition was the ability for Arthur to grow his hair and beard out.

This factor added a small but interesting touch of realism to the game, making it feel much more immersive. Such small details can help elevate the immersion in a GTA game as well. In fact, modders have applied this mechanic in Grand Theft Auto 5, allowing Michael, Franklin, and Trevor to grow out their hair and trim or shave them.

4) Better weapon customization

One of the biggest mistakes GTA 6 should avoid is not having enough weapon modifications. Grand Theft Auto 5 added a large collection of weapons and several attachments for most of them, and GTA Online only expanded this list. However, many of these attachments have no discernible improvements or are simply cosmetic.

Some weapons, especially those added in Grand Theft Auto Online, don't even have enough attachments available. In Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar should look to add useful weapon attachments and give greater freedom to modify the weapons. More types of scopes, canted sights, and different types of lasers can all help make the game more engaging.

5) New mini-games

Mini-games have always been one of the best ways to spend time in the open-world maps of the GTA series. The vehicle-based side-missions like Vigilante, Paramedic, Firefighter, and Taxi Driver from the 3D Universe are all features that should return in GTA 6.

Meanwhile, the various friend-based side activities like bowling, golfing, and more should be expanded. New sports-based activities, races, assassination missions, and more would make the upcoming game feel less repetitive. It would also ensure that players have plenty of things to do to stay engaged in the next game.

