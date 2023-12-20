What are the chances of GTA 4 remastered releasing on PS4 and PS5 in 2024?

Rockstar Games released GTA 4 in 2008 on the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. This title is now more than 10 years old. However, it is still quite popular, and many people think it's one of the best entries in the Grand Theft Auto series. Unfortunately, there is no way to experience it on PS4 and PS5 at this moment. While there were rumors about a potential remaster, nothing has been announced officially by Rockstar yet.

Moreover, the studio is set to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. With that in mind, the following section will analyze the chances of Grand Theft Auto 4 being remastered and launched on the PS4 and PS5 in 2024. It's also worth noting that this article is purely speculative.

Will Rockstar Games release GTA 4 remastered on PS4 and PS5 in 2024?

Grand Theft Auto 4 is highly regarded for its dark and gritty storyline that sets it apart from most titles in the series. Its protagonist, Niko Bellic, is arguably the best-written Grand Theft Auto character ever. This is a huge reason the game is still quite popular among fans of the series even a decade after its launch.

In fact, many want Rockstar Games to release a remastered version of the title like this studio did with the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Xbox One and Series X/S users can play Grand Theft Auto 4 via these consoles' backward compatibility feature, but those on PS4 and PS5 cannot do the same.

In July 2022, prominent Rockstar insider and dataminer Tez2 alleged that remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption "were on the table a few years ago."

Interestingly, Rockstar released the latter on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2023. The news of RDR coming to these consoles was notably confirmed by the studio just weeks ahead of the ports' arrival.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was also announced just a month before its release on the PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Series X/S in 2021. As Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have been remastered, doing the same for GTA 4 remastered seems like the next logical step.

This would also make the most popular Grand Theft Auto titles available on all modern consoles.

Launching such a remaster in 2024 seems like the best possible approach, as most of the focus would be on Grand Theft Auto 6. In a nutshell, there might be a slim chance of a GTA 4 remaster releasing next year on the PS4 and PS5.

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of all time, releasing GTA 4 remastered in 2024 on modern PlayStation consoles may increase the overall excitement around this franchise.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but Grand Theft Auto 5 is now free on the PS4 and PS5 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

