GTA 6 alleged actor Lucia Echeverria surfaces online, fans find huge resemblance

Alleged GTA 6 actor Lucia Echeverria has surfaced online via X (formerly Twitter) account @MiiuMiu_. The account recently shared a video of her walking into a store dressed as Lucia from the game's debut trailer. While she does resemble the character to a great extent, her role as Grand Theft Auto 6's female protagonist has yet to be confirmed.

Alexandra Echavarri was initially rumored to be Lucia's voice actor following the September 2022 leaks. Notably, the actress revealed that she voiced the character Lupe in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Alleged GTA 6 Lucia actor surfaces online, posts video cosplaying as the game's female protagonist

Expand Tweet

The video above was uploaded by Lucia Echeverria on her X account @MiiuMiu_ with a cryptic caption hinting at her alleged involvement in Rockstar Games' upcoming release, Grand Theft Auto 6.

She is seen walking into a store, after which two unnamed individuals compare her resemblance to the upcoming title's female protagonist, who is also named Lucia. Her outfit in the video is strikingly similar to the character's attire from the game's debut trailer, which was released on December 5, 2023.

Lucia Echeverria's cosplay vs. the character Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, X/@MiiuMiu_)

Lucia Echeverria's X account lists her location as Miami, Florida, which is the inspiration for Vice City, a location in the GTA 6 map, and mentions "Grand Theft Auto 6 Protagonist" in the bio.

Lucia Echeverria's X account as of this writing (Image via X/@MiiuMiu_)

As stated above, there's no confirmation regarding her role as the female lead in the next Grand Theft Auto entry. Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have addressed these claims or provided any information.

It also seems unlikely that Rockstar would allow the game's cast to reveal their roles in such a manner. Hence, readers should wait for the official announcement regarding the GTA 6 voice actors.

Expand Tweet

The GTA 6 trailer has gained tremendous prominence since its release. Interestingly, an individual named Lawrence Sullivan, aka Florida Joker, believes that a character seen in the trailer is based on him.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited to play as Lucia in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes