Free GTA 5 on PlayStation Plus file size revealed

GTA 5, the incredibly popular Rockstar Games title, is now free to download on PS4 and PS5 for PlayStation Plus (or PS Plus) Extra and Premium members. The game's download file sizes for both consoles have also been revealed, and those interested can check here to ensure they have ample space to download and play the Grand Theft Auto title.

Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 version has some extra features and technological advancements that provide a gameplay experience like never before. This not only applies to the story mode but its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, as well.

GTA 5 is now free for some PlayStation Plus members, PS4 and PS5 file sizes revealed

As mentioned, PS Plus Extra and Premium members can now download and play Grand Theft Auto 5 from PlayStation's Game Catalog. Here are the title's file sizes on PS4 and PS5:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4) - 91.357 GB

- 91.357 GB Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5) - 95.945 GB

Along with this Rockstar Games title, many other games have been added to the PlayStation Game Catalog that can also be downloaded and played for free. That said, it must be noted that these games will only be accessible till your PS Plus Extra or Premium membership lasts.

There are a few ways of subscribing to these memberships. For instance, you can either pay for the whole year at once or on a monthly basis.

In addition to Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, you should also be able to access its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, as long as your PS Plus subscription lasts.

Rockstar recently released The Chop Shop update for it, which added a bunch of fresh content. The GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 is also expected to add new things to the popular multiplayer.

Players can keep themselves engaged with the game as they wait for more information on the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, which will be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

A fake GTA 6 pre-order listing has emerged online recently. It is for the game's PC version, but Rockstar hasn't announced it officially for PC yet. Hence, you must stay away from such claims.

