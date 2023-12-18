GTA 6 pre-order for $225 now available: Why gamers should stay away from it

GTA 6 is one of the hottest topics in the gaming world at the moment, and many want to know when they can pre-order it. Rockstar Games hasn't revealed details regarding this, and the title itself is set to release sometime in 2025. Interestingly, a website has allegedly listed it for pre-order for a whopping $225.

As reported by autoevolution, the pre-order is for the game's PC version; however, Rockstar has only confirmed it for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at the time of writing this article.

This article will cover more details regarding the listing and why you should stay away from it.

Dubious $225 GTA 6 pre-order listing emerges online

The GTA 6 pre-order listing reported by autoevolution (Image via autoevolution.com)

According to autoevolution, a website by the name of G2A has listed Grand Theft Auto 6's PC version for pre-order, reportedly for $225. Needless to say, this is 100% fake, as Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything about the game being available for pre-order.

Moreover, the developer hasn't confirmed if GTA 6 will be releasing on PC yet. All that is known at this moment is that the game will be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025.

The reported $225 pre-order price itself is a dead giveaway of the listing being fake. Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have revealed Grand Theft Auto 6's price yet. That said, there are rumors about it costing $150 at launch.

However, this exceeds current industry standards by a huge margin and should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Readers should only trust information that comes directly from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

The report from autoevolution also mentioned a YouTube ad that claimed GTA 6's alpha version was out and that it could be downloaded to test the gameplay.

Interesting... byu/Only-Payment5178 inPiracy Expand Post

This is clearly another false claim, as official sources haven't announced anything about the highly anticipated sequel's alpha version being available. So, avoid downloading anything from such links.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 ever come to PC?

Rockstar Games has a history of releasing new titles on consoles first and launching their PC ports later. This can be seen with games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and even with older releases like 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Therefore, it is possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be released on PC sometime after its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Until then, you should wait for Rockstar to reveal more details about the GTA 6 map, gameplay features, release date, and more.

