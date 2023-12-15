Rockstar 25th anniversary update releases in GTA Online

Rockstar's 25th anniversary update was released in GTA Online earlier today, as reported by the well-known insider and data-miner Tez2. Players can now log into Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer to receive a livery for a Sports Car added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, some Rockstar Games 25th anniversary clothing items, and outfits based on the game's story mode protagonists.

The same protagonist-themed outfits were made available during its 10th anniversary celebrations earlier this year. Tez2 has also reported that Grand Theft Auto Online's voice chat moderation feature now covers 100% sessions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA Online Rockstar Games 25th anniversary update: New clothing items, outfits, and more added

New outfits and clothing items have been added to GTA Online as part of Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary update. Those interested can claim them by just logging into a Public or Invite-Only session in the game.

Upon doing so, they should receive a notification for the same and can then head to any clothing store or their wardrobe to access the new apparel.

Players should also receive new in-game clothes for Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, which dropped on September 17, 2023. As shown in the video above, these items can be accessed under the Rockstar Anniversary and GTA 5 Anniversary categories in the Special Tops section.

Rockstar Games has also added outfits based on Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. As mentioned, these were made available back in September for a limited time during the game's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Franklin Clinton-themed outfit. (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Players who missed out on these outfits then have another chance to claim them. They should be listed under the GTA 5 Anniversary section in the Outfits catalog.

Logging into the game should also unlock the Knuckleduster Sport livery for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, a Sports Car that was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries GTA Online update.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's new livery (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

It can be equipped with HSW and Imani Tech Upgrades, is quite fast, and can be purchased for $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar Games' recently implemented voice chat moderation feature is now reportedly covering 100% of Grand Theft Auto Online sessions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This feature is also active on PC and, as per Tez2, covers 100% sessions on that platform as well.

