GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games marks its 25th anniversary: A brief history of its games so far

Rockstar Games, whose name is synonymous with the GTA series, completes its 25th anniversary in December 2023. The popular gaming studio was founded in December 1998. Oddly, neither the company nor the fanbase knows its exact date of establishment, which has led the community to assume December as its anniversary month.

Aside from the GTA series, Rockstar Games has developed several other titles. This article lists all the offerings developed since 1998.

GTA and all other video games developed by Rockstar Games so far

While the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto series are the jewels in Rockstar’s basket, the studio also made several other titles that have marked its influence in the industry. According to its official website, the following are the games that it has developed so far:

Grand Theft Auto - May 1, 1998

Wild Metal - February 1, 1999

GTA: London 1969 - April 6, 1999

Thrasher: Skate and Destroy - September 26, 1999

Grand Theft Auto 2 - October 27, 1999

Midnight Club Street Racing - October 25, 2000

Smuggler's Run (SR) - October 26, 2000

Oni - January 29, 2001

Max Payne - July 25, 2001

Grand Theft Auto 3 - October 22, 2001

SR 2: Hostile Territory - October 29, 2001

State of Emergency - February 15, 2002

SR Warzones - August 7, 2002

The Italian Job - October 5, 2002

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - October 27, 2002

Midnight Club 2 - April 8, 2003

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne - October 14, 2003

Manhunt - October 18, 2003

Red Dead Revolver - May 3, 2004

Grand Theft Auto Advance - October 24, 2004

GTA: San Andreas - October 26, 2004

Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition - April 11, 2005

The Warriors - October 17, 2005

Liberty City Stories - October 25, 2005

Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis - May 23, 2006

Bully - October 17, 2006

Vice City Stories - October 31, 2006

Manhunt 2 - October 29, 2007

Grand Theft Auto: 4 - April 29, 2008

Midnight Club: Los Angeles - October 21, 2008

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars - March 17, 2009

Red Dead Redemption - May 18, 2010

L.A. Noire - May 17, 2011

Max Payne 3 - May 15, 2012

Grand Theft Auto: 5 - September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto: Online - October 1, 2013

Red Dead Redemption 2 - October 26, 2018

Red Dead Online - November 27, 2018

Grand Theft Auto: 6 - 2025

The studio recently released the GTA 6 trailer and announced that the full game will be released in 2025. This was done as part of the Rockstar Games 25th anniversary celebration. It also announced various souvenirs for Grand Theft Auto Online players.

While the studio has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC version, many fans believe it will arrive in 2026 or 2027.

