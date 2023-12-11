GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games marks its 25th anniversary: A brief history of its games so far

Rockstar Games, whose name is synonymous with the GTA series, completes its 25th anniversary in December 2023. The popular gaming studio was founded in December 1998. Oddly, neither the company nor the fanbase knows its exact date of establishment, which has led the community to assume December as its anniversary month.
Aside from the GTA series, Rockstar Games has developed several other titles. This article lists all the offerings developed since 1998.
GTA and all other video games developed by Rockstar Games so far
While the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto series are the jewels in Rockstar’s basket, the studio also made several other titles that have marked its influence in the industry. According to its official website, the following are the games that it has developed so far:
- Grand Theft Auto - May 1, 1998
- Wild Metal - February 1, 1999
- GTA: London 1969 - April 6, 1999
- Thrasher: Skate and Destroy - September 26, 1999
- Grand Theft Auto 2 - October 27, 1999
- Midnight Club Street Racing - October 25, 2000
- Smuggler's Run (SR) - October 26, 2000
- Oni - January 29, 2001
- Max Payne - July 25, 2001
- Grand Theft Auto 3 - October 22, 2001
- SR 2: Hostile Territory - October 29, 2001
- State of Emergency - February 15, 2002
- SR Warzones - August 7, 2002
- The Italian Job - October 5, 2002
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - October 27, 2002
- Midnight Club 2 - April 8, 2003
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne - October 14, 2003
- Manhunt - October 18, 2003
- Red Dead Revolver - May 3, 2004
- Grand Theft Auto Advance - October 24, 2004
- GTA: San Andreas - October 26, 2004
- Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition - April 11, 2005
- The Warriors - October 17, 2005
- Liberty City Stories - October 25, 2005
- Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis - May 23, 2006
- Bully - October 17, 2006
- Vice City Stories - October 31, 2006
- Manhunt 2 - October 29, 2007
- Grand Theft Auto: 4 - April 29, 2008
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles - October 21, 2008
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars - March 17, 2009
- Red Dead Redemption - May 18, 2010
- L.A. Noire - May 17, 2011
- Max Payne 3 - May 15, 2012
- Grand Theft Auto: 5 - September 17, 2013
- Grand Theft Auto: Online - October 1, 2013
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - October 26, 2018
- Red Dead Online - November 27, 2018
- Grand Theft Auto: 6 - 2025
The studio recently released the GTA 6 trailer and announced that the full game will be released in 2025. This was done as part of the Rockstar Games 25th anniversary celebration. It also announced various souvenirs for Grand Theft Auto Online players.
While the studio has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC version, many fans believe it will arrive in 2026 or 2027.
