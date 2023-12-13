Wolverine mod for GTA 5 surfaces amid Insomniac Games leak incident

While the recent Insomniac Games leak incident shocked the gaming community, GTA 5 modders took the opportunity to introduce a new Wolverine mod to the popular open-world game. An X (formerly Twitter) user named Joe (X/@GTASixInfo) shared a video of modded Wolverine gameplay from Grand Theft Auto 5. While the original Wolverine model has yet to be fully developed, the modded version seemed to match Rockstar Games’ aesthetics.

The gameplay also looked intriguing as it had various elements that correspond to Wolverine’s lore. This article explores more.

GTA 5 modders create Wolverine mod after the Insomniac Games leak incident

On December 13, 2023, Joe posted a 1:23-minute-long gameplay video demonstrating how the new GTA 5 mod works in-game. Wolverine had various superpowers, including running fast, high jump, fast attacks, and many more.

He had long claws on both hands that could instantly blow up cars in Grand Theft Auto 5. The gameplay was also filled with blood and gore, a classic signature of Wolverine video games.

(1/2) Screenshot from the modded Grand Theft Auto 5 Wolverine gameplay (Image via (X/Joe)

Wolverine could cut people in half, toss NPCs off the ground and attack them in midair, cover long distances quickly, and easily perform many other insane stunts. The mod also seemed to be designed with a distinct gameplay as certain enemies spawned with designated markers on the mini-map.

(2/2) Screenshot from the modded Grand Theft Auto 5 Wolverine gameplay (Image via (X/Joe)

The superhero’s character movements were also very convincing as the modder included various attention to detail, such as Wolverine’s growl while attacking and his claws' sound.

Brief details about the Insomniac Games leak

The Insomniac Games leak follows the notorious GTA 6 leaks of September 2022. The news was first reported by cyberdaily.au, stating that Insomniac Games was hacked by a ransom group called Rhysida, who leaked a segment of the underdeveloped Marvel Wolverine gameplay and various other sensitive details.

The leak occurred on December 12, 2023, providing fans with an unfinished glimpse of what the next Wolverine video game could look like.

While Wolverine and Grand Theft Auto 5 are two different games developed by different studios, modders have left no stone unturned in bringing the superhero to the popular 2013 title.

