5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode that players can find in free roam

Rockstar Games includes a plethora of cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that you can steal and drive anytime. While Grand Theft Auto Online offers more powerful and better-performing cars, Story Mode has a limited number of cars available. Most players prefer stealing cars from the streets rather than buying them in the campaign mode. However, the game mostly spawns mediocre vehicles.

Nonetheless, the player base has found a few interesting cars in free roam that are far better than the others. However, they have very limited spawn and only appear in certain locations. This article lists five of the best free-roam cars you can acquire for free.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Zentorno, Karin Futo, and three other best free-roam cars in GTA 5 Story Mode

1) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the rarest and most popular cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. It is a two-door hypercar based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. It is also one of the most expensive cars in the game. However, eagle-eyed players can spot the vehicle in free roam and steal it.

The Zentorno usually spawns outside the LS Customs garages in Burton, LSIA, and La Mesa. If you don’t find it there, you can check the Pegassi Zentorno spawn locations in GTA 5 to acquire the car. It can cruise at a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h.

2) Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is a stylish muscle car in Grand Theft Auto 5 that has a dominating presence on the street. It is based on the real-life fifth-generation Ford Mustang and can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h when fully upgraded. The vehicle is powered by a 450cui (7.4L) Supercharged engine.

While you can buy the GTA 5 muscle car for $35,000, it can also be stolen from LSIA, Rockford Hills, and LS Customs Garage in Burton. To unleash its full power, GTA car enthusiasts are advised to upgrade the Dominator.

3) Karin Futo

The Karin Futo is a popular drift car in Grand Theft Auto Online, and GTA 5 players can also acquire it. You can look thoroughly near Rockford Hills, LSIA, Port of Los Santos, and the Pitchers bar to spot the car. From there, you can steal and store it in your character’s garage.

The Futo is based on the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 and has a simple boxy design. When fully upgraded, it becomes one of the best cars to show drift skills in the game. It is powered by an inline-4 engine with four throttle bodies.

4) Bravado Gauntlet

The Bravado Gauntlet is widely popular for being used as a getaway car in the final heist in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is based on the real-life 2008-2013 Dodge Challenger and has a similar bulky design. The car is powered by a 450cui single-cam turbocharged V8 engine and can propel at a top speed of 113.25 mph or 182.26 km/h.

You can steal the Bravado Gauntlet from Eastern Little Seoul, Rockford Hills, Mission Row, and Los Santos Customs in Burton, LSIA, and La Mesa. Many GTA fans want Rockstar to add the car in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) BF Injection

While the above-mentioned cars are best for city traffic and racing, the BF Injection is one of the best for off-road situations. If you frequently visit Blaine County, you can easily spot the car around the area. You can also find it in McKenzie Field Hangar and Sandy Shores.

The Injection is based on the real-life 1963 VW Fusca Buggy and can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph or 171.39 km/h when fully upgraded. You can use it to traverse through hills and shallow water and also climb Mount Chiliad.

