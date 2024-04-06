7 best GTA 5 story mode cars for exploring the map in 2024

Players can have a fun time trying out some of the best GTA 5 story mode cars while exploring the game's vast open-world map. You could choose to do this after you've finished the main story, but by then, you will likely have already explored most of the map. As such, it's a good idea to start doing so as soon as you begin a new game.

Here's a list of the best GTA 5 story mode cars for roaming around the massive open-world map. Whether you want to drive through the more prosperous neighborhoods of Los Santos, cruise through the highways at record speed, or just explore the off-road terrain, you'll find an option for everything you need.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

7 best GTA 5 story mode cars for freeroam

1) Banshee

GTA 3 was truly ahead of its time as it was the first game to introduce some of the most iconic and fun-to-ride vehicles in the series, including the Banshee. This car has since been present in every title in the series, and it's also one of the best GTA 5 story mode cars. Although it's not the fastest vehicle, it can compete with some of the fastest singleplayer cars.

Based on the second-generation Dodge Viper SR, the Banshee is great for cruising around Los Santos and escaping any pursuers. However, it's less than ideal when you're planning on going off-road or tackling some tight turns.

2) Infernus

Just like the Banshee, the Infernus has also been present in every Grand Theft Auto title since GTA 3. There's no doubt that it's one of the best GTA 5 story mode cars, as very few vehicles can match up to its superior performance and sporty looks. The GTA 5 Infernus is based on the Lamborghini Murcielago, and the resemblance is easily recognizable.

If you want a swanky car to drive around Los Santos and maybe even participate in Hao's races around the city, this is the car for you.

3) Z-Type

The Z-Type is the ultimate flex for when you're super rich in the singleplayer campaign, as it costs $10,000,000 at Legendary Motorsport. The car is also ridiculously fast with a top speed of 126.25 mph (tested by Broughy1322), being only beaten by the Pisswasser Dominator.

These qualities rank it among the best GTA 5 story mode cars. You shouldn't be short of cash if you've played through all of the heists, so you might as well spend it lavishly.

4) Marshall

You can't always stay rooted in Los Santos or stick to just using the highways for traveling around the map. Sometimes, you need to go out in the open terrain and explore the natural beauty that the vast map of San Andreas has to offer.

This is when you'll need an off-road vehicle, and what better car to use than the Cheval Marshall monster truck, one of the best GTA 5 story mode cars that can run over any harsh terrain. It's also among the best GTA Online cars for playing Sumo Remix Adversary Mode.

5) Bullet

The Bullet is another famous car from the Grand Theft Auto series that was first introduced in San Andreas. It stands out in terms of design due to the obvious inspiration from the first-generation Ford GT.

If you're a car lover, you're definitely going to want to drive this car in GTA 5 story mode. Although it's one of the slowest Supers in the game, the Bullet handles incredibly well and is fun to drive around.

6) T20

The T20 is a hypercar that was added alongside the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. At $2,200,000, it's one of the more expensive vehicles in GTA Online, but its performance doesn't justify the price.

If you're playing singleplayer, money shouldn't be an issue, and as such, this is one of the best GTA 5 story mode cars for showing off your wealth. The similarities to the McLaren P1 only make it more irresistible for car collectors.

7) Windsor

If you want something that looks extremely luxurious but doesn't cost that much, you can get the Windsor. You might remember this vehicle from San Andreas, where it resembled a late '60s to mid '70s Jaguar E-Type, but the Grand Theft Auto 5 version seems to be based on the Rolls Royce Wraith.

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added the Windsor Drop, the convertible variant, to the Podium position at the Casino.

