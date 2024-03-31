Lamborghini Murcielago turned into GTA 5 Infernus stuns fans

A custom fabricator shop has turned a Lamborghini Murcielago into the GTA 5 Infernus, turning the real-life car into its videogame counterpart. The project is being undertaken by Robert Bell, the owner of RB's Adrenaline Factory, an automotive repair and custom fabricator shop in Kansas City.

The Infernus is an iconic car from the Grand Theft Auto franchise which is present in every 3D and HD Universe title. Its GTA 5 counterpart is heavily inspired by the first-generation Lamborghini Murcielago, specifically the Murcielago LP 640 variant. So, it's only natural that the fabricators choose the same car for modification.

Fabricator turns Lamborghini Murcielago into GTA 5 Infernus

Bell started his work with a Murcielago in April 2022 and then had to widen the chassis to make it look more like a GTA 5 Infernus. The car is currently in a running stage and is even street-legal. The sole purpose of this real-life GTA 5 Infernus build is to drift with it, so Bell frequently rides it out on the tracks.

The final version of the Lamborghini Murcielago will be in purple, as shown by RB's Adrenaline Factory in a few rendered images. However, for now, the chassis hasn't been colored, and it's incomplete with parts of the vehicle being completely bare. You can learn more about the car from the fabricators' different social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Most of the fictional car manufacturers in the Grand Theft Auto games are based on real-world car makers. Pegassi, the fictional car manufacturer that makes the GTA 5 Infernus, is mostly based on Lamborghini. As such, there are several Pegassi cars based on iconic real-life Lamborghini sports cars like the Murcielago, Diablo, Miura, Huracan, Countach, and more.

The GTA 5 Infernus is an iconic vehicle that is one of the fastest sports cars in the game's single-player story mode. However, Rockstar removed the vehicle from GTA Online along with several other cars in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. So you can't buy an Infernus anymore, but you can still get it by trading the car with another player as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online, or from one of the car showrooms.

As mentioned before, the Infernus has been present in past Grand Theft Auto titles as well. In GTA 3 and Liberty City Stories, it was mostly based on the Lamborghini Diablo, whereas in Vice City and Vice City Stories, it was heavily inspired by the Countach. Meanwhile, in its San Andreas iteration, the Infernus resembled a first-gen Honda NSX.

