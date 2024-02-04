  • home icon
  • Is it worth getting Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online in 2024?

Is it worth getting Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online in 2024?

A brief review about the Pegassi Infernus and its performance in GTA Online in 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)
A brief review about the Pegassi Infernus and its performance in GTA Online in 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

GTA Online’s Pegassi Infernus is one of the featured cars in Los Santos this week. The 2-seater super car was removed from the game last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC; however, developer Rockstar Games has made it purchasable again for the next couple of days. The name, Infernus, brings back memories of the classic games; it was one of the most favorable vehicles due to its reliable performance.

However, it’s 2024, and GTA Online now has dozens of options available when it comes to picking up a super car like Pegassi Infernus, making one wonder if the vehicle is worth buying nowadays. That said, let’s learn everything about the returned automobile in GTA Online this week.

Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online: An in-depth performance overview

youtube-cover

While many vehicles have returned for a few days with the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Pegassi Infernus is the one that beginners will be curious about. The first generation Lamborghini Murciélago-inspired car runs on a 6-litre capable of pushing 610hp, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Pegassi Infernus can go up to a maximum speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) on a full upgrade. While it may look like one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is far from what fans expect in comparison to other similar vehicles. To check its standing in the super vehicle class, here are the 58 super cars ranked on the basis of top speed (excluding HSW boost):

  1. Vigilante – 147 mph
  2. Scramjet – 137 mph
  3. 811 – 132.5 mph
  4. Deveste Eight – 131.75 mph
  5. Entity MT – 131.25 mph
  6. Torero XO – 131 mph
  7. Banshee 900R – 131 mph
  8. LM87 – 128.5 mph
  9. Entity XXR – 128 mph
  10. Zeno – 127.5 mph
  11. X80 Proto – 127.5 mph
  12. Kreiger – 127.25 mph
  13. Emerus – 127.25 mph
  14. Nero Custom – 127.25 mph
  15. Tyrant – 127 mph
  16. Itali GTB Custom – 127 mph
  17. Vagner – 126.75 mph
  18. Nero – 126.5 mph
  19. Taipan – 126.25 mph
  20. Itali GTB – 126.25 mph
  21. Tigon – 125.75 mph
  22. Tezeract – 125.5 mph
  23. Autarch – 125.5 mph
  24. Visione – 125.25 mph
  25. FMJ – 125 mph
  26. Weaponized Ignus – 124.75 mph
  27. Ignus – 124.75 mph
  28. Champion – 124.75 mph
  29. Adder – 124.75 mph
  30. Rocket Voltic – 124.5 mph
  31. Zorrusso – 124.25 mph
  32. Thrax – 124 mph
  33. Penetrator – 124 mph
  34. GP1 – 123.75 mph
  35. Tyrus – 123.5 mph
  36. RE-7B – 123.5 mph
  37. S80RR – 123 mph
  38. Turismo Omaggio – 122.5 mph
  39. XA-21 – 122.5 mph
  40. T20 – 122.25 mph
  41. Furia – 122 mph
  42. Osiris – 122 mph
  43. Zentorno – 122 mph
  44. Turismo R – 121.75 mph
  45. Reaper – 121.75 mph
  46. Entity XF – 121.5 mph
  47. Tempesta – 121.25 mph
  48. SC1 – 120.75 mph
  49. ETR1 – 120.75 mph
  50. Vacca – 120.25 mph
  51. Cheetah – 120.25 mph
  52. Virtue – 119.25 mph
  53. Cyclone II – 119.25 mph
  54. Bullet – 118.75 mph
  55. Infernus – 117.75 mph
  56. Sultan RS – 117.25 mph
  57. Cyclone – 116.25 mph
  58. Voltic – 106 mph
youtube-cover

As can be seen above, the Pegassi Infernus ranks at 55 in the entire super class vehicles of GTA Online where speed is concerned. Its acceleration helps it to complete one lap in an average time of 1:02.929.

If players don’t have a budget issue, they can instead buy the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio for $2,845,000. However, if one loves nostalgia and doesn’t want to spend much on a super car, the Pegassi Infernus is available for a 30% discounted price of $308,000 till February 7, 2024.

