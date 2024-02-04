Is it worth getting Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online in 2024?

GTA Online’s Pegassi Infernus is one of the featured cars in Los Santos this week. The 2-seater super car was removed from the game last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC; however, developer Rockstar Games has made it purchasable again for the next couple of days. The name, Infernus, brings back memories of the classic games; it was one of the most favorable vehicles due to its reliable performance.

However, it’s 2024, and GTA Online now has dozens of options available when it comes to picking up a super car like Pegassi Infernus, making one wonder if the vehicle is worth buying nowadays. That said, let’s learn everything about the returned automobile in GTA Online this week.

Pegassi Infernus in GTA Online: An in-depth performance overview

While many vehicles have returned for a few days with the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Pegassi Infernus is the one that beginners will be curious about. The first generation Lamborghini Murciélago-inspired car runs on a 6-litre capable of pushing 610hp, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Pegassi Infernus can go up to a maximum speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) on a full upgrade. While it may look like one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is far from what fans expect in comparison to other similar vehicles. To check its standing in the super vehicle class, here are the 58 super cars ranked on the basis of top speed (excluding HSW boost):

Vigilante – 147 mph Scramjet – 137 mph 811 – 132.5 mph Deveste Eight – 131.75 mph Entity MT – 131.25 mph Torero XO – 131 mph Banshee 900R – 131 mph LM87 – 128.5 mph Entity XXR – 128 mph Zeno – 127.5 mph X80 Proto – 127.5 mph Kreiger – 127.25 mph Emerus – 127.25 mph Nero Custom – 127.25 mph Tyrant – 127 mph Itali GTB Custom – 127 mph Vagner – 126.75 mph Nero – 126.5 mph Taipan – 126.25 mph Itali GTB – 126.25 mph Tigon – 125.75 mph Tezeract – 125.5 mph Autarch – 125.5 mph Visione – 125.25 mph FMJ – 125 mph Weaponized Ignus – 124.75 mph Ignus – 124.75 mph Champion – 124.75 mph Adder – 124.75 mph Rocket Voltic – 124.5 mph Zorrusso – 124.25 mph Thrax – 124 mph Penetrator – 124 mph GP1 – 123.75 mph Tyrus – 123.5 mph RE-7B – 123.5 mph S80RR – 123 mph Turismo Omaggio – 122.5 mph XA-21 – 122.5 mph T20 – 122.25 mph Furia – 122 mph Osiris – 122 mph Zentorno – 122 mph Turismo R – 121.75 mph Reaper – 121.75 mph Entity XF – 121.5 mph Tempesta – 121.25 mph SC1 – 120.75 mph ETR1 – 120.75 mph Vacca – 120.25 mph Cheetah – 120.25 mph Virtue – 119.25 mph Cyclone II – 119.25 mph Bullet – 118.75 mph Infernus – 117.75 mph Sultan RS – 117.25 mph Cyclone – 116.25 mph Voltic – 106 mph

As can be seen above, the Pegassi Infernus ranks at 55 in the entire super class vehicles of GTA Online where speed is concerned. Its acceleration helps it to complete one lap in an average time of 1:02.929.

If players don’t have a budget issue, they can instead buy the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio for $2,845,000. However, if one loves nostalgia and doesn’t want to spend much on a super car, the Pegassi Infernus is available for a 30% discounted price of $308,000 till February 7, 2024.

