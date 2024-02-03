How to unlock the Wooden Dragon Mask in GTA Online weekly update

The latest GTA Online weekly update is finally out, kickstarting the Lunar New Year Celebrations in Los Santos with multiple rewards, including the brand-new Wooden Dragon Mask. From now until February 7, 2024, you can unlock this festive-themed cosmetic item for free, along with other money-making bonuses in various in-game modes.

Let’s quickly learn how to get the Wooden Dragon Mask for free in the GTA Online weekly update.

Unlocking the new GTA Online Wooden Dragon Mask is quite easy in the latest weekly update

To get the rare collectible Wooden Dragon Mask in GTA Online, all you have to do is boot up the game and log in anytime this week. That will unlock the cosmetic item for free.

You can enjoy other bonuses offered in the latest GTA Online weekly update till February 7, 2024. The other log-in rewards this week include:

Black Lunar New Year Tee

Red Lunar New Year Dress

GTA Online weekly update gives up to triple money rewards and more

Rockstar Games has released a brand-new set of bonuses with the GTA Online weekly update. You can get triple cash and RP if you help Simeon and participate in other activities this week.

Until February 7, 2024, you can enjoy the following bonuses on some game modes:

3x Cash and RP - Simeon's Export Requests

3x Cash and RP - Simeon Contact Missions

2x Cash and RP - Vespucci Job (Remix)

2x Cash and RP - Exotic Exports

2x Cash and RP - Auto Shop Client Jobs

While the GTA Online Auto Shop glitch might reset the business’ progress, Rockstar Games will fix it as soon as possible via a background update.

You can also enjoy triple money rewards on the new set of Community Series Jobs in the latest weekly update:

Shortcuts in the city (by martinsquare)

Maze Deathmatch (by ZYAPOTEKA)

[Yo] Rainbow Pistols (by Yooo11)

Smells Like Vice City (by Quantum_Krew)

{ALEE} AQUARIUM (by aleeenur)

- Down Under Mining – (by ElusiveCaesar)

NEON Pipeline (by REDSTAR-94)

Many vehicles have returned in Los Santos with the latest weekly update

Many removed vehicles from GTA Online have returned for the week as part of the weekly update. Till February 7, 2024, you can find the following rides featured in Los Santos:

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Coil Raiden

Överflöd Imorgon

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Bravado Verlierer

Pegassi Infernus

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Vivanite

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Podium Vehicle:

Declasse Mamba

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Lampadati Michelli GT

Test Track Vehicles

Weeny Issi Sport

Ocelot Lynx

Schyster Deviant

The new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles include the Invetero Coquette BlackFin, Benefactor LM87, and Bravado Greenwood.

All these bonuses and rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update make the Lunar New Year 2024 worth celebrating in Los Santos.

