5 facts about Tailgater S that GTA Online players must know

The Obey Tailgater S was one of the most-awaited vehicles in GTA Online before its release in July 2021. Despite the removal of nearly 200 vehicles during the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, this model is still available on the Legendary Motorsport website in 2024. While it has a standard price of $1,495,000, most players prefer buying it at the discounted rate of $1,121,250.

However, there are many interesting facts that you must know about the Obey Tailgater S before purchasing it, five of which are listed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 noteworthy facts about the Obey Tailgater S in GTA Online

1) It is an upgraded version of Michael De Santa’s car

The Obey Tailgater S is an upgraded version of the Obey Tailgater owned by Michael De Santa. The Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode car was one of the most popular Obey cars until the release of the S version. Rockstar Games gave the latest model a relatively modern look and notable performance upgrades.

While the overall appearance of both vehicles are similar, the newer model has better speeds, extensive customizations, and a brand-new exhaust note. If you want to drive Michael De Santa’s car in GTA Online, the newer version is the only choice as the base model Tailgater was removed in June 2023.

2) Owned by Sessanta in the multiplayer version

While the base model Obey Tailgater is owned by Michael, the Obey Tailgater S is currently owned by Sessanta, manager of the Auto Shop business in GTA 5 Online. Upon purchasing the business for the first time, you get to recover her vehicle from the Los Santos Police Department Impound.

That said, you won't be able to drive her Tailgater S in free roam. However, if you don’t own any Tuner cars in GTA Online, Sessanta gives you her personal vehicle to use during the finale of Auto Shop Contract Robberies. Otherwise, you can find it stored inside your Auto Shop.

3) One of the fastest cars in its category

Rockstar Games categorized the Obey Tailgater S under two broad headings: Sedans and Tuners. Surprisingly, it is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in both categories. After full upgrades, you can run the vehicle at a top speed of 115.75 mph or 186.28 km/h. It ranks sixth in speed in the Sedans class and 11th in the Tuners class.

The track performance is very impressive as it can finish a lap within 1:05.799 minutes. The vehicle is powered by a V8 engine and a six-speed transmission box.

4) Heavy customization

Tuner cars are known for offering the most customization options in the game and the Obey Tailgater S is no exception. You can customize it in the Auto Shop or any other vehicle workshop. Rockstar Games offers 28 bumpers, nine exhausts, nine fenders, 31 hood options, 16 liveries, 29 spoilers, and many other mods.

These certainly make the Obey Tailgater S one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. You can build widebody versions of it using the wide fenders. Los Santos Car Meet Workshop also offers a Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires.

5) Can be used for drifting

Unfortunately, the Obey Tailgater S does not have the newly added Drift Tuning Modification yet. However, since the car is older than the mod itself, the motorhead community has been using the vehicle to perform drift stunts since many days.

The Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires make it one of the best drift cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. These mods allow the vehicle to slide more in turnings, making it a favorite among traditional drifters.

If you are new to this, you can practice and improve your skills with this car before moving to the Drift Tuning cars.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Obey Tailgater S in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion