5 most customizable cars in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update

GTA Online fans love to upgrade their cars, and customized cars have become the standard of the game. Many motorheads also choose a car based on how much after-market customization it offers. Fortunately, Rockstar Games also embraces this aspect and provide a plethora of modification for cars. Some even have exclusive customizations that totally change their stats.

However, finding the best customizable cars is not an easy task. This article lists five of the most customizable cars in GTA Online that you can check out after the Halloween 2023 update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most customizable cars to drive in this Halloween season in GTA Online

1) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is a prominent car not only in the current game but also in the entire franchise. It is the most customizable car in GTA Online in 2023, and you can customize it in the following garages:

LS Customs

Benny’s Original Motor Works

Agency Garage

Hao’s Special Works Garage

No other car in the game can be customized at all these garages. Each location offers unique customizations—you can convert it into the Banshee 900R in Benny’s Original Motor Works garage or upgrade it to the HSW Banshee in the LS Car Meet garage.

2) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom was the Halloween special car in 2022. While Rockstar Games still hasn’t released the GTA Online Halloween 2023 car, you can drive the Weevil Custom until then. As the name implies, it is a customized version of the BF Weevil that you can convert through Benny’s Original Motor Works garage.

It is also worth noting that after upgrading, the BF Weevil Custom becomes the fastest car in GTA Online without any HSW upgrades. You can heavily customize the hot rod car with 15 exhausts, 17 liveries, 22 bumpers, 17 roofs, nine spoilers, and many more inside Benny’s garage.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most popular cars in the game. It is a muscle car that can be extensively customized inside the Agency Garage. Imani offers Armor Plating, a Remote Control Unit, a Missile Lock-on Jammer, Slick Proximity Mines, and many more upgrades.

It is also a weaponized car in the game that can be mounted with two front-facing Machine Guns. When fully upgraded, it can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, four sticky bombs, and 10 rounds of explosive bullets. However, the price is a bit on the expensive side, and many players can be seen using GTA Online money glitches to own this car.

4) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is a tuner car in GTA Online. It comes with a plethora of customizations that make it a popular choice among motorheads. Although the car does not have any exclusive upgrades, you can outfit it with custom bumpers, fenders, fog lights, headlight covers, liveries, spoilers, and many more.

You can also customize it as a drift car by applying the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires from LS Car Meet. The visual upgrades available make the Pfister Comet S2 an eye-catching sight on the streets.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online released with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Rockstar Games has provided it with both HSW and Imani Tech upgrades that you can opt for based on your gaming platform. If you are on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can apply both series of upgrades.

However, other players only have the option of Imani Tech features. Still, it is one of the best customizable cars in the game. The Missile Lock-On Jammer and Armor Plating from Imani Tech also make it one of the safest cars to drive. After the GTA 6 leaks, many fans are expecting the car in the next game as well.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes