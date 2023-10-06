When is GTA 5 Halloween update 2023: Everything you need to know

GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 has already kicked off, thanks to Rockstar. On October 5, 2023, the developers released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, re-adding a lot of Halloween-themed game modes, giving tons of bonuses, and a free log-in reward to celebrate the spooky season.

This article will share everything released so far as part of the GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 and what more to expect in the coming weeks.

GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 is here: Bonuses, game modes, and more

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Rockstar Games released the new GTA Online weekly update, Halloween Horrors, last Thursday. The developers bring back several Halloween-themed adversary modes with extra bonuses to kickstart the season celebrations this week.

Here’s a list of all returning games, along with the extra payout players can earn:

Halloween Bunker Series – 2x cash and RP

2x cash and RP Judgment Day – 3x cash and RP

Those who log in to the game anytime this week will get the brand new Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask as a free cosmetic. Players looking to run the classic Special Cargo business can also enjoy double the payout on completing Special Cargo Sell Missions for the next six days.

Coupled with that, Rockstar restocked the car showrooms with brand-new rides:

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pegassi Vacca

Pegassi Zorrusso

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Torero XO

Pegassi Monroe

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Oppressor

Those who want to try their luck on the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort get a chance to win a brand new Bravado Greenwood. It is a classic 4-seater muscle sedan car introduced in GTA Online last year as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle's best aspect is its compatibility with Imani Tech upgrades, making it a coveted asset this week.

Players can also win a Pfister Neon by competing in the LS Car Meet Series and finishing top two for three days in a row before October 11, 2023.

In regards to weekly discounts, it looks like a special time for all Pegassi lovers as most of the rides on sale are built by the Italian manufacturer:

Pegassi Zorrusso - $1,155,000

Pegassi Torero XO - $1,734,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic - $549,000

Pegassi Reaper - $954,000

Dewbauchee Massacro - $165,000

Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,188,000

Rockstar has also teased the upcoming additions throughout Halloween in their latest newswire post:

“Battle a collection of some of the most gruesome adversaries, including Slashers, Clowns, and FIB agents during these next four weeks of nonstop mischief. As Halloween creeps ever closer, expect new bone-chilling events, paranormal activity, ghastly collectibles, and more throughout the month.”

Players can expect a lot more content this Halloween 2023 event, including a possible announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

