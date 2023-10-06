Is it worth getting Pfister Neon as GTA Online Prize Ride in 2023?

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is live, and Rockstar is giving a Pfister Neon as the Prize Ride of the week. From now until October 11, 2023, players can claim the 4-seater electric sports car for free by participating in the LS Car Meet Series and placing Top 2 for three consecutive days. However, one could wonder if it’s worth grinding, considering many other rides are available in the game in 2023.

That being said, let’s learn everything important about Pfister Neon and how it performs in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Pfister Neon: A brief visual design break-down

The new GTA Online weekly update gives the players a massive opportunity to grab a Pfister Neon as the Prize Ride of the week. The vehicle was inspired by the real-life Porsche Mission E (2015) concept, with some design elements taken from the following rides:

Porsche 918 Spyder – Front end

– Front end Porsche Panamera (971) (2nd generation) – Rear end

(971) (2nd generation) – Rear end Porsche 911 (911.2) – Taillights

The Pfister Neon has the following visual characteristics, giving it the traditional 4-door layout with a sporty look:

Front body

Carbon-fibre splitter/extender

Trapezium-shaped mesh intake on the front bumper

Black housings on the distinctive inset formations

Circular-shaped headlamps

LED-like modern strips

Three inner high-beam strips

Dual vertical intakes

Two concave-shaped formations on the bonnet

The Pfister logo on the front of the bonnet

Side body

Inset formations through the doors

Silver details on the fenders (front) and some parts of the front doors

Carbon-fibre side skirts

The Pfister badge below the rear doors

The letter RAPID CHARGER-E near the front wheels

Black trimming on the greenhouse area

Carbon-fiber support near the A-pillars and on the front doors

Rear body

Curve-shaped appearance

Modern rear-light strips

A black section within the tail lamps bearing the Pfister badge

A corresponding section on the rear bumper for the number plate

Single reverse light at the bottom of a rear exit vent

How does the Pfister Neon perform in 2023?

The Pfister Neon is one of the best cars in GTA Online, not for its top speed but its accelerative nature. The vehicle is powered by a battery cell with two motors in an AWD layout. This gives it immense acceleration and traction on the road, making it competitive for certain races in Los Santos.

On the other hand, the Neon lacks a good top speed. With a maximum speed of only 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h), it falls behind many other vehicles of the same category. This makes it unsuitable for stunt races as the car cannot cover huge gaps in the air. Overall, its sporty look is decent enough for all electric-car enthusiasts to make the choice in this GTA 5 Halloween 2023 event.

The Pfister Neon is usually available for a price tag of $1,500,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Since the vehicle is free as the Prize Ride, it is logical to get this sports car and add it to the collection while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

