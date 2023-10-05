5 best vehicles to celebrate GTA Online Halloween 2023 event

GTA Online Halloween 2023 is full of spooky and horrifying content, so one might as well add to this event's atmosphere by driving an appropriate vehicle. Certain cars and bikes this title has aren't meta-defining but can be fun for this occasion. This article will list five rides you can drive in October 2023 that are perfect for this game's Halloween event. It's worth noting that some of them might not be available to purchase until a certain weekly update brings them back.

All of the vehicles discussed in this list below have something that makes them appropriate for GTA Online Halloween 2023. They're either limited to being purchasable during this season or can seem thematic in some other manner.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best vehicles for the spooky atmosphere of GTA Online Halloween 2023

1) Albany Lurcher

The Albany Lurcher is one of three vehicles available only to buy during the Halloween season. Unfortunately, players would have to wait for a GTA Online weekly update to bring them back. Of the three limited-time rides, the Albany Lurcher is the least interesting visually.

To this ride's credit, its The Ripper and Hangman's Grave Liveries are perfect for taking some spooky screenshots. Any player who wants a hearse in this game might as well consider driving the Albany Lurcher when it returns later this month. This vehicle is also deceptively fast for an old muscle car, topping off at 114.25 mph.

4) Sanctus

A skull on the front of a motorcycle is quite appropriate for GTA 5 Halloween 2023. The LCC Sanctus, another of the aforementioned limited-time trio, is the best from an overall performance standpoint — largely due to it being a motorcycle.

Seeing the red glow from its skull at night can be pretty cool, especially if you have a group of friends driving several of these bikes. Just note that if you plan to buy this motorcycle, it costs a hefty $1,995,000.

3) Fränken Stange

The final limited-time vehicle on this GTA Online list for Halloween is the Albany Fränken Stange. Its name obviously references Frankenstein, but something that younger fans might not know is that this car is inspired by the Munster Koarch from The Munsters TV show.

This sitcom was from the 60s, so it's understandable if a young person doesn't know much about it. The unique design of the Fränken Stange makes it an interesting ride worth driving, especially if you're a fan of old-school vehicles.

2) Apocalypse Cerberus

Any Apocalypse vehicle from Arena War could be added to this list. The most interesting option from the bunch for Halloween would be the Apocalypse Cerberus. That is due to the following reasons:

Has a Flamethrower weapon

Has various skull-themed decorations

It's a big car with plenty of rust

It's very rare to see Flamethrowers in GTA Online. If you want to deliver a fiery trick to somebody, then the Apocalypse Cerberus is a good option. It also helps that this truck can be purchased any time of the year, so you don't have to wait for certain GTA Online weekly updates to buy it.

1) Weevil Custom

It might seem odd to put the Weevil Custom this high up on the list, but there are a few reasons for it. While it's very easy to customize this car to look ill-fitting for Halloween, this automobile surprisingly has a few options that can make it appear terrifying. For example:

Death Beater Livery: You have a giant skull in the front of the car.

You have a giant skull in the front of the car. Various Skull Hood Mounts: There are five different variations of skulls you can have on top of this car's engine.

There are five different variations of skulls you can have on top of this car's engine. Polished Roof Spikes: It's suitable if you want an edgier look.

It also helps that the Weevil Custom is a legitimately good Muscle car with a monstrous top speed of 137.5 mph. That's highly impressive for a non-HSW automobile.

