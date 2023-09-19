7 fastest cars in GTA Online for pure racing

Car racing is one of the most engaging sports in GTA Online, and hundreds of players race for victory every day. Rockstar Games also acknowledges the racing community and provides a slew of fast cars for the purpose. With each DLC release, the multiplayer game gets brand-new sets of vehicles that change the established order of fast cars. This results in players often being confused about which car to get to win races.

This article lists seven of the fastest cars in GTA Online that every racer must own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

7 fastest race cars in GTA Online in September 2023

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is the undefeated king of fast cars in GTA Online since October 2022. When fully upgraded, it can reach a blazing-fast speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. Although the game currently has faster cars than the Weevil Custom, they require special upgrades that are not available for all platforms.

Therefore, when it comes to the fastest race car in GTA Online across all platforms, the BF Weevil Custom should be your first choice.

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is slightly behind the BF Weevil Custom in terms of speed, but it can stay neck-to-neck in fast-paced situations. The car has a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h. It also takes only 1:00.828 minutes to finish a lap.

It is one of the greatest sports cars in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2023. You can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a popular name in the racing scene. It is a stylish sports car with a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h. Since its first release in December 2020, the car has been frequently seen winning races in the game.

However, you must spend a fortune ($3,465,000) to buy the car from Legendary Motorsport. Many race fans are also hoping to drive it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, and it is already providing tough competition to the BF Weevil Custom. While the car’s normal top speed is 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h, it reaches up to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h with HSW Upgrades.

The HSW variant becomes the fastest car in the game, beating the Weevil Custom. However, it is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players. The Legendary Motorsport sells it for $2,380,000.

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra hypercar with exceptional performance stats. It is powered by a V16 engine and a six-speed transmission box. With normal upgrades, the GTA Online car can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h. However, with HSW Performance Upgrades, the top speed increases to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h.

Expert racers can finish a lap in 1:00.261 minutes. The car costs $1,795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

6) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita, based on the real-life Maserati MC20, is an underrated race car in GTA Online. It can reach a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:02.262 minutes. The Corsita is powered by a V12 engine and a six-speed transmission box.

While Rockstar Games previously gave the car for free to GTA+ members, you can now buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

7) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is a hypercar that comes with HSW customizations. While its normal top speed is 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h, the HSW top speed increases to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h. It is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine and a six-speed transmission box.

If you are a Koenigsegg fan, you must own the Overflod Entity MT in GTA Online, as it is based on the real-life Koenigsegg Jesko.

