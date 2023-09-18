5 essential tips when playing GTA online as a beginner

Playing GTA Online as a beginner in 2023 can be a little tricky as the game has no definite start or end point. Rockstar Games simply puts you on the map with other players, after which you start your rags-to-riches journey on your own. While there are many tricks to master Grand Theft Auto Online, most new players are unaware of them.

This article lists five of the most essential tips every new GTA Online player must know to level up in the game in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most important tips GTA Online players must know in 2023

1) Always collect free items

While the game is notorious for having one of the worst economies, Rockstar Games generously provides many free items for all players. These include GTA Online podium vehicles, event-related souvenirs, and weekly update deals. Unfortunately, most new players are unaware of them and often miss out on the chance to collect them.

Hence, they are advised to follow Rockstar Games on social media platforms for updates on the latest freebies and deals. The studio regularly shares its Newswires on such platforms, elaborating details about contemporary free items, best deals, and discounts. After all, there's nothing better than free items when playing a game.

2) Switch between public and private lobbies accordingly

GTA Online allows players to experience the game on both public and private lobbies. As the name implies, public lobbies will have other players, while private ones will be exclusive to the host. However, many new players are seen sticking to only one kind of lobby (mostly public) for their in-game operations.

Although there is no hard and fast rule, public lobbies can be risky for several errands that reward money. If you have business products to sell, you should do so in private lobbies where you’ll be safe from griefers. However, if you’re looking to carry out heists in GTA Online or any other activities that require multiple players, do it in public lobbies to get players instantly.

3) Do not unnecessarily destroy others’ properties

Many new players are seen getting triggered by other players’ presence and ending up destroying their properties unnecessarily. This includes damaging private vehicles and business products. While there is an understandable reason for that, one should not resort to this with all GTA Online players.

Attacking the wrong player may result in you facing unprecedented consequences. While the player may leave you alone, they could also choose to fight back, and if so, you’ll have a hard time surviving in the game until they have taken their revenge on you. Moreover, destroying others’ private vehicles will cost you money.

4) Try to keep at least a million as a base amount

It is understandable that all GTA Online beginners start off broke in the game and will require several items that cost money. However, in later stages, you must try to hold at least $1 million in your bank account at all times. This will come in handy in emergency situations while also encouraging you to earn more.

This economical tip is also suggested by many experienced players. Maintaining an in-game finance will help you plan future endeavors properly. Players should also practice the same in the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 so they don’t have to struggle like in GTA Online.

5) Make use of 2x/3x/4x money and RP events

The official Rockstar Games Newswires also provides details about contemporary 2x/3x/4x money and RP events, and all new players must grind them during the period. As the name implies, they provide more money than on regular days and should deepen your pockets.

Such missions are also great for farming RP and leveling up in the game. Rockstar Games provides increased money benefits in two categories: missions and businesses. While the former is best suited for increasing your level, the latter is perfect for making profits in GTA Online.

