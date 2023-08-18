5 incredible things to buy in GTA Online for beginners (August 2023)

GTA Online is notorious for being one of the least beginner-friendly games in the gaming world. Rockstar Games puts all players on an open map and bombards them with a stream of notifications, calls, and messages asking them to do and buy several things. While experienced players can pave their way out of these interruptions, new players often get trapped in them and end up buying unnecessary items.

However, the Grand Theft Auto Online community has identified several things that every new player must try to own as soon as possible. This article lists five such items that every new GTA Online player should own in August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 essential things every new GTA Online player must own in 2023

1) Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is undoubtedly one of the best cars to own in GTA Online in 2023. It is also very popular among experienced players due to its power and performance. As the name implies, it is an armored car that can protect players from most enemy bullets.

The enemy NPCs in the game are aimbots that can shoot you down from any distance. However, the Armored Kuruma’s metal-covered windows resist most of the bullets while also allowing payers to fire from inside. However, one should not use the car against any explosive weapons. It can reach a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h when fully upgraded.

2) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG is one of the best drive-by weapons in GTA Online. Although there are a plethora of weapons to choose from while on foot, Rockstar Games limits many of them while inside a vehicle. Most vehicle-compatible weapons are weaker than others, but the Tactical SMG is proven to be the best weapon to kill enemies.

It is a submachine gun that can be purchased exclusively from the Gun Van in GTA Online. While the standard price of the weapon is $325,000, the Gun Van sells it at a discounted rate. However, it is subject to availability as the store changes its catalog every week.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is a must-own aircraft in GTA Online. It has many utilities, especially useful with CEO abilities. It is a four-seater helicopter equipped with two front-facing machine guns and two rocket launchers. The vehicle is very useful for traversing the map and fighting enemies.

Players can spawn the Buzzard Attack Chopper right next to them after registering as a CEO. Although it does not have any armor, the easy maneuverability makes the helicopter a great choice for dogfights in Grand Theft Auto Online. The Warstock Cache & Carry website sells it for a base price of $2,000,000 and a trade price of $1,750,000.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most underrated weapons in GTA Online in 2023. While experienced players always carry it in their armory, new players tend to avoid it due to their lack of knowledge. It is a powerful handgun that can throw heavy objects into the air.

Although it is not very effective in killing enemies, the powerful shock wave of the Up-n-Atomizer can temporarily stun a person and send them flying from the spot. It is very useful for players in minor combats, or when in a tight spot. Following the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can buy it for $399,000.

5) Bunker

The Bunker is one of the best businesses in GTA Online and every new player must try to own it as soon as possible. It is a steady source of income that can make any player a millionaire. The Bunker also unlocks special upgrades for various things that come in handy later in the game.

It also unlocks the Ammu-Nation Contract which is one of the best money-making methods in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Players can choose any one of the 11 Bunker locations. Each location has a different price tag that ranges between $1,165,000 and $4,070,000.

