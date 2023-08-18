5 of the best Arena War vehicles in GTA Online in 2023

Arena War vehicles are among the most distinct collections in GTA Online as they serve a completely different purpose. Rockstar Games added them in December 2018 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: Arena War DLC, and to date, the multiplayer game has over 15 different vehicles that you can use. However, it is a brutal environment and most players prefer getting their hands on the best vehicles possible.

The ongoing double-money reward on the Arena War Series missions is also bringing new players to the game mode. This article lists five of the best Arena War vehicles that GTA Online players can get in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best Arena War vehicles for a fierce gameplay experience in GTA Online

1) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is a custom sports car equipped with armor and weapons, making it one of the best Arena War cars in the game. The car is based on the real-life Nissan 350Z and is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h.

The ZR380 can tank up to four homing rockets and fire two machine guns at once. It also has special abilities such as jump, shunt, and boost features. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, paid subscribers on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles can get the car for free.

2) Western Deathbike

While most players prefer four-wheelers for Arena War gameplay in GTA Online, motorcycles are also a great choice to defeat the enemy. The Western Deathbike is one of the best Arena War motorcycles that you can purchase for $1,269,000. It is powered by a V-Twin engine and a four-speed gearbox.

Despite lacking any covers like cars, the Deathbike can withstand up to three homing missiles. Thanks to its powerful weaponry, small size, and maneuverability, Western Deathbike is one of the best-weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. It is also the fastest Arena War vehicle, with a top speed of 150.00 mph or 241.40 km/h.

3) MTL Cerberus

The MTL Cerberus is one of the most terrifying-looking vehicles in the GTA Online Arena War gameplay due to its size and aesthetics. It is a 14-wheeler truck that comes with unique weaponry and abilities. It can tank up to five homing missiles and retaliate against enemies with a flamethrower. The ramming power of the vehicle is also very strong.

The Cerberus can be equipped with five types of Proximity Mines to defeat enemy players. It is powered by a V8 engine and can reach a top speed of 106.25 mph or 170.99 km/h. Rockstar Games sells it for a base price of $3,870,300 and a trade price of $2,910,000.

4) Vapid Imperator

The Vapid Imperator (Arena) is a custom muscle car in GTA Online that comes in handy in many situations in the Arena War gameplay. It comes with a rechargeable Rocket Boost that can quickly accelerate the vehicle. The single-cam V8 engine, four-speed transmission box, and rear-wheel drive layout propel the car to a top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h.

The imperator can tank up to four homing missiles. The dual-mounted machine guns, Kinetic Mortar, and Proximity Mines help GTA Online players to defeat their enemies with ease. It has a base price of $2,284,940 and a trade price of $1,718,000.

5) Vapid Dominator

While the Dominator is already deemed one of the best cars in the game, the Vapid Dominator (Arena) also preserves its status in the Arena War gameplay. It is a customized version of the Dominator that comes with armor and weaponry. It can tank up to four homing missiles.

The Dominator (Arena) is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online with a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box. You can buy it for $1,132,000.

