5 fastest muscle cars in GTA 5 (and where to find them)

Muscle cars have a special fanbase in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, and many players can be frequently seen driving them around the map. Rockstar Games included a plethora of them in Story Mode, and allowed players to drive most of them for free. High speed is also a main priority among car enthusiasts, and only a few of the muscle cars are faster than others in the game.

However, finding them is a major task as the title spawns mediocre vehicles more frequently. This makes obtaining high-speed muscle cars a quest in itself. This article lists five of the fastest muscle cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that players can drive for free.

5 fastest muscle cars and their locations in GTA 5 Story Mode

1) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a special vehicle that comes with a pre-installed yellow Pißwasser racing livery. It is the fastest muscle car in GTA 5, and it can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. The vehicle is powered by a V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box.

To acquire the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator, players must first unlock it by winning the third Stock Car Race. After that, it can be selected from the Special Vehicles menu inside each protagonist’s garage. Except for this, there is no other way to get the special muscle car in the game.

2) Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is a stylish muscle car based on the real-life fifth-generation Ford Mustang. It is a free roam vehicle that can be spotted near Los Santos International Airport, Rockford Hills, and Los Santos Customs garage in Burton. GTA 5 players can simply steal it and store it in their garages.

It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5. When fully upgraded, the Vapid Dominator can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h. It is powered by a 450cui (7.4L) Supercharged V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box.

3) Imponte Ruiner

The Imponte Ruiner is a muscle car best known for its high-revving sound. It is a legacy vehicle in the series that also appeared in GTA 4. In Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, the car is capable of running at a top speed of 118.75 mph or 191.11 km/h when fully upgraded.

It is a common car on the streets and can be easily found near Rockford Hills, Little Seoul, Strawberry, Davis, Sandy Shores, and Los Santos Customs garages. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are also expecting Rockstar Games to include the car in the upcoming game as well.

4) Bravado Redwood Gauntlet

The Bravado Redwood Gauntlet is a special car that can be unlocked after winning the second Stock Car Race in GTA 5 Story Mode. It comes with a pre-installed Redwood Cigarettes racing livery that gives the muscle car a unique look. It is an upgraded version of the Bravado Gauntlet.

When fully upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h. It is powered by a V8 engine with a large cylindrical air filter mounted on the engine block. The five-speed transmission box and rear-wheel drive layout make it one of the best race cars in GTA 5.

5) Declasse Burger Shot Stallion

The Declasse Burger Shot Stallion is a racing car in Grand Theft Auto 5 that can cruise at a top speed of 113.25 mph or 182.26 km/h when fully upgraded. It is powered by a 5.7 liter (347ci) twin-cam V8 engine, a five-speed transmission box, and a rear-wheel drive layout.

GTA 5 players can get the car for free by winning the first Stock Car Race in Story Mode. After that, it is available to collect from the "Special Vehicles" menu inside each protagonist's garage. It is one of the best cars to cruise around the map.

