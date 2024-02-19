Why GTA Online Auto Shops are still one of the best investments in 2024

In Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, you have to invest money to make more profits as you progress. This is a never-ending cycle that keeps players engaged in the game. As of February 2024, there are a plethora of businesses and properties where you can invest your earnings. However, the Auto Shop is still one of the most prominent businesses that have stood the test of time.

Rockstar Games added it in July 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. This article explains why the Auto Shop is still a worthy investment in 2024.

Why you should buy an Auto Shop business in GTA Online in 2024

The Auto Shop is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online as it unlocks various money-making opportunities. These earning methods provide players with extra cash in exchange for simple tasks. The three ways through which you can make money from the Auto Shop are:

Auto Shop Client Jobs

Exotic Exports

Auto Shop Contracts

The first two are quick money-making methods in GTA Online, where you earn profits on the go. The Client Jobs require you to customize NPC cars and deliver them to their doorstep. If you follow all client instructions for modification and deliver the vehicle undamaged, you can earn the full profit, which ranges between $40,000 and $80,000, depending on the car's category.

Additionally, you can also assign your Auto Shop staff to deliver the car(s) on your behalf. However, keep in mind that they are more prone to cause damage during shipment.

The Exotic Exports service spawns 10 random vehicles on the map every day that you must deliver to the docks. Each vehicle rewards a solid $20,000, and you can earn up to $200,000 by delivering all 10. You’ll also receive an additional bonus of $100,000 for completing the daily task.

The third and the most profitable errand in the Auto Shop business is the Contracts. These are mini heists that can be played solo. Rockstar Games offers eight Contracts that pay between $170,000 and $375,000. There are five Auto Shop locations in GTA Online, and you can start these errands from any of them.

The Auto Shop also comes with a 10-car garage and a usable mechanic by default. You can store and upgrade your personal vehicles for lower prices compared to other garages. Additionally, there is a snack table, vending machines, and arcade machines that keep you refreshed on the go.

These features make the Auto Shop worthy not only for money-making but for quality-of-life upgrades as well.

